Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Condé Nast hits out at The Sunday Times Style over readership numbers

Condé Nast has hit out at The Sunday Times' Style magazine for stating it has a greater reach than some of the top women's glossies combined.

Condé Nast hits out at The Sunday Times Style over readership numbers

In an Instagram post, Lorraine Candy, who left Elle to become editor-in-chief of Style earlier this year, said: "The Sunday Times' Style reaches more AB women than Vogue, Elle and Harper’s Bazaar combined."

The figures are from TGI Premier Clickstream 2016, which show that Style has 458,000 AB females, Vogue has 240,000, Elle with 161,000 and Harper's Bazaar has 70,000.

However Stephen Quinn, editorial director at British Vogue, has contested Candy’s statement that Style reaches more AB women than Vogue, Elle and Harper’s Bazaar combined when looking at National Readership Survey data.

In a letter to media agency bosses this week, he said: "The net AB female readership of Vogue, Elle and Harper’s Bazaar is 485,000, showing a 62,000 lead over The Sunday Times' Style which has 423,000 AB female readers (NRS Jan-Dec 2016). Vogue alone has an AB female audience of 379,000.

"The total net readership of Vogue, Elle and Harper’s Bazaar is 1.6 million versus 1.2 million for The Sunday Times' Style. Condé Nast’s luxury women’s titles – VogueTatler and Vanity Fair – have a total readership of 1.4 million."

He added that TGI Clickstream has a sample size of 6,576 compared with the "industry-wide standard for audience profile data" NRS which has a sample size of 28,006.

A source close to The Sunday Times said that Style uses TGI Premier "because it includes more premium brands and is a widely-used survey of AB adults".

Quinn also pointed to the Vogue Business Report, a survey conducted with YouGov, which found that 79% of people said they prefer monthly titles for fashion and beauty news, compared with 44% who use weekend supplements.

He added: "Importantly, the glossies deliver an audience that buys the brands and products that they see in the pages of their favourite magazines – for instance, 91% of the readers of Vogue, Elle, Harper’s BazaarTatler or Vanity Fair own designer fashion."

Earlier this year, also in a letter to media agencies, Candy noted that Style has 1.2 million readers. She was referring to NRS statistics between October 2015 and September 2016, average issue readership.

She added: "With unrivalled access to celebrity and key fashion talent, Style is poised to deliver exceptional new content across print and digital platforms; you should know 75% of Style readers do not read any other fashion and beauty title.

"The Times and The Sunday Times reach more households earning £150,000 than any other title and last year readers of The Sunday Times spent over £1.3bn on clothing."

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Sky and Virgin Media 'in talks' over AdSmart deal
Share April 18, 2017 Omar Oakes

1 Sky and Virgin Media 'in talks' over AdSmart deal

Sky and Virgin Media are reportedly in advanced discussions over a deal to bring Virgin Media to AdSmart, Sky's targeted ad network.

Game-changing creativity requires a leap in the dark

2 Game-changing creativity requires a leap in the dark

Carlsberg reinvented as icon of Danish lifestyle in Mads Mikkelsen campaign

3 Carlsberg reinvented as icon of Danish lifestyle in Mads Mikkelsen campaign

Pornhub creates app to censor nude selfies, with hilarious results

4 Pornhub creates app to censor nude selfies, with hilarious results

Don't ignore the little guy, and other lessons from #NuggsForCarter

5 Don't ignore the little guy, and other lessons from #NuggsForCarter

6 Giffgaff makes a splash with epic new ad

Share0 shares

7 Why Heineken is embracing a 'naive' view of the world

Share0 shares

8 Grey poaches Martin London's MD Browne

Share0 shares

9 The 8 new summer shows most likely to become hits

Share0 shares

10 Share a Coke campaign returns with holiday twist

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans
Shares0

4 Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans

Moneysupermarket is back with a new ad - and it's zanier than ever
Shares0

5 Moneysupermarket is back with a new ad - and it's zanier than ever

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

7 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

8 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

9 Grey London changes name to Valenstein & Fatt to promote diversity and tolerance

Share0 shares

10 Creativity's female future

Share0 shares

Just published

ASA stamps down on record number of ads in 2016

ASA stamps down on record number of ads in 2016

Netto gives Easter Bunny reboot the Hollywood treatment

Netto gives Easter Bunny reboot the Hollywood treatment

Brand entertainment is entering a brave new world

Brand entertainment is entering a brave new world

Condé Nast hits out at The Sunday Times Style over readership numbers

Condé Nast hits out at The Sunday Times Style over readership numbers

From 'die-hards' to 'devastated pessimists', early thoughts from the Brexit election voter tribes

From 'die-hards' to 'devastated pessimists', early thoughts from the Brexit election voter tribes

More