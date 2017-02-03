Omar Oakes
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Condé Nast suffers biggest audience decline as magazine market drops 6%

Condé Nast saw the biggest circulation falls out of the major magazine publishers, reporting its titles down 8.9% year on year.

Vogue: owner Conde Nast's titles are down 8.9% year on year
Vogue: owner Conde Nast's titles are down 8.9% year on year

The fall in Condé Nast’s titles has been largely driven by Glamour’s circulation plummeting by 26% year on year to 248,329 (print and online).

The latest consumer magazine ABC figures for the six months to the end of December show the consumer magazine market is down 5.6% year on year.

However, this figure drops to 8% when taking the main advertiser categories into account and stripping out contract magazines such as supermarkets’ in-store titles.

Dave Mulrenan, head of trading at Zenith, said Condé Nast had recognised Glamour had a problem when it announced in November it would relaunch the magazine in a bigger "luxury" format.

Mulrenan said: "The previous format was meant to fit into your handbag, but a mobile fits into your handbag so why do you need a magazine to do that too? How the bigger version does we’ll wait and see, but the first issue didn’t blow me away."

Vogue performed better for Condé Nast, holding steady at 195,083 year on year, with UK subscriptions up 2.3% period on period. Condé Nast’s flagship men’s magazine, GQ, was down 3.7 year on year to 95,024 – with about two-thirds of its print circulation actively paid for.

Nicholas Coleridge, managing director of Condé Nast Britain, said: "For the sixth period in succession, we see the luxury print sector holding pleasingly steady, at a time when our digital audience is growing exponentially."

Time Inc fared almost as badly as Condé Nast, as its titles were down 7.6%, as did Bauer Media titles which were down 7.4%.

Overall, women’s monthlies were down 3% year on year in a period that saw Time Inc’s InStyle go online only and Essentials cease publication in October.

Meanwhile Hearst did better than expected – down 4.4% - and its ABC performance showed its move to a "dynamic distribution" model may be bearing fruit.

The new marketing strategy, announced last year, essentially means slashing titles’ cover price and increasing the number of bulks (giveaways and discounted copies) to attract new readers.

Mulrenan praised Hearst’s efforts to "try something different" but admitted there was a "mixture of opinion" among advertisers over whether it was a good move by Hearst.

Mulrenan said: "We wouldn’t negotiate with media owners on [increased bulks]; we look at actively purchased and it depends on the quality of the product."

The women’s fashion weeklies and celebrity magazines fared very badly – down 15% – with Northern & Shell’s OK! Magazine plummeting 31.4% year on year to 189,000. This was despite OK! posting a 7.3% increase period on period.

The comparatively smaller men’s magazine market was down 1% year on year, during a period in which Dennis Publishing's Coach ceased printing after only having launched in 2015, while Wireless Group’s Sport published its final issue last week.

However, Hearst’s Esquire was the big winner in the men’s market, posting a 10.9% increase to 65,000 (up 7.6% in print).

The biggest winner of the major magazine media owners was Immediate Media, thanks to the success of its many children’s titles benefitting from recent movie franchise promotions for Star Wars and The Lego Batman Movie.

Girl Talk was a stand-out performer – up 12.8% year on year to 40,230 copies a month – and Lego Ninjago, which was up 16.7% year on year to 74,887.

Immediate posted a combined print and digital circulation of 2.25 million – up 0.6% year on year – with Radio Times remaining the UK’s biggest weekly subscription brand after a 5% year-on-year increase in subs.

Tom Bureau, Immediate’s chief executive, put the success of its titles’ subscriptions business down to "the value of long-term relationships we forge with customers".

He added: "Our absolute focus on underpinning award-winning content with a fully integrated technology infrastructure allows us to develop and deliver innovative products and services to our growing customers base."

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
84 Lumber skirts conservative backlash with immigration-themed Super Bowl ad
Share February 03, 2017 Kathryn Luttner

1 84 Lumber skirts conservative backlash with immigration-themed Super Bowl ad

Social media users support the brand's employment ad about a Mexican family's journey to America.

M/SIX snatches Sainsbury's £100m media in shock for PHD

2 M/SIX snatches Sainsbury's £100m media in shock for PHD

Megyn Kelly to fix nonexistent problem at 'Today'

3 Megyn Kelly to fix nonexistent problem at 'Today'

The story behind Michelin's last-minute Super Bowl spot

4 The story behind Michelin's last-minute Super Bowl spot

The media makers: Meet the new breed of media agency leaders

5 The media makers: Meet the new breed of media agency leaders

6 Super Bowl 2017: the star brands of this year's ads

Share0 shares

7 Pamela Anderson subverts Valentine's Day in Coco de Mer ad

Share0 shares

8 Find out who is in Campaign's Power 100 2016

Share0 shares

9 Denmark appeals to kindness of foreigners to save its citizens from skin cancer

Share0 shares

10 See the 2nd half of 84 Lumber's Super Bowl ad

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Marc Pritchard: P&G boss gave powerful speech on media transparency
Shares0

4 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign
Shares0

5 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

6 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

8 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

9 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

10 Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies

Share0 shares

Just published

Private Eye overtakes Economist as UK's top current affairs magazine

Private Eye overtakes Economist as UK's top current affairs magazine

Condé Nast suffers biggest audience decline as magazine market drops 6%

Condé Nast suffers biggest audience decline as magazine market drops 6%

OK! and Glamour biggest fallers in women's magazines

OK! and Glamour biggest fallers in women's magazines

International growth fails to offset US ad revenue decline at Twitter

International growth fails to offset US ad revenue decline at Twitter

Robinsons launches home delivery service

Robinsons launches home delivery service

More