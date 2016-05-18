Omar Oakes
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Costa calls global ad review

Costa, the coffee shop chain owned by Whitbread, is searching for a new agency for its global ad account.

Costa: 101 created the brand's latest ad, 'Never a dull cup'
Costa: 101 created the brand's latest ad, 'Never a dull cup'

The brand contacted agencies this week via AAR, which is handling the review. 

Costa is looking for a single agency to create six global campaigns a year, as well as brand development and activation across the UK and other key markets including China, the United Arab Emirates (Dubai), South East Asia, and Poland. 

Incumbent 101 is not repitching because it does not have a global footprint. Karmarama, which has worked with Costa since 2010, did not comment on whether it will repitch.

101 produced Costa’s latest ad starring comedian Javone Prince, "Never a dull cup". Karmarama made Costa’s first ever TV ad in 2010.

Costa’s review is just weeks after the appointment of former senior Cadbury marketer Sarah Barron as chief marketing officer, replacing Carol Welch who left to join Odeon as UK managing director

On her appointment in December, Barron said there was a "significant opportunity" for Costa to grow in South East Asia, as well as building "further love" for the Costa brand. 

Caroline Harris, global brand director at Whitbread, said: "We have enjoyed a great relationship with all of the agencies with whom we have worked including 101 and Karmarama, both of whom have played a significant role in the development of our brand.

"As we move from being a UK company with presence in a number of overseas markets to a truly global brand, we need to take a step back and ensure that we have the right agency partner (and structure) in place to take advantage of this new focus."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
M/SIX snatches Sainsbury's £100m media in shock for PHD
Share Added 37 hours ago Gideon Spanier

1 M/SIX snatches Sainsbury's £100m media in shock for PHD

M/SIX has won Sainsbury's estimated £100m media account in a shock move, dealing a major blow to PHD, which has held the supermarket's business for 22 years.

Megyn Kelly to fix nonexistent problem at 'Today'

2 Megyn Kelly to fix nonexistent problem at 'Today'

Find out who is in Campaign's Power 100 2016

3 Find out who is in Campaign's Power 100 2016

The story behind Michelin's last-minute Super Bowl spot

4 The story behind Michelin's last-minute Super Bowl spot

The media makers: Meet the new breed of media agency leaders

5 The media makers: Meet the new breed of media agency leaders

6 Super Bowl 2017: the star brands of this year's ads

Share0 shares

7 Pamela Anderson subverts Valentine's Day in Coco de Mer ad

Share0 shares

8 See the 2nd half of 84 Lumber's Super Bowl ad

Share0 shares

9 Karmarama follows acquisition by Accenture with appointment of experience chiefs

Share0 shares

10 Squarespace, Budweiser and Audi top Campaign's global creative council picks for Super Bowl LI

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Marc Pritchard: P&G boss gave powerful speech on media transparency
Shares0

4 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign
Shares0

5 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

6 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

8 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

9 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

10 Planning in the wild: How Ogilvy planners are getting out to connect with real people

Share0 shares

Just published

L'Oréal confirms it's considering selling The Body Shop in FY2016 Annual Report

L'Oréal confirms it's considering selling The Body Shop in FY2016 Annual Report

Why Adidas was right to shun viral spoof ad 'Break Free'

Why Adidas was right to shun viral spoof ad 'Break Free'

Today programme is the secret work weapon of easyJet's Cairns

Today programme is the secret work weapon of easyJet's Cairns

Ask Bullmore: How do I make it as an introvert in the workplace?

Ask Bullmore: How do I make it as an introvert in the workplace?

Budweiser's Super Bowl spot sends a clear message about immigration

Budweiser's Super Bowl spot sends a clear message about immigration

More