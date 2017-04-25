Omar Oakes
Costa picks BBH as global ad agency

Costa, the high street coffee chain, has appointed Bartle Bogle Hegarty London as its global advertising agency after a competitive pitch.

Costa: previously worked with 101 on "Never a dull cup"
The Publicis Groupe agency triumphed over Anomaly London, CHI & Partners and Grey London in a process handled by AAR.

101, the incumbent, did not repitch because it does not have a global footprint. It is unclear whether Karmarama, which has worked with Costa since 2010 and created the brand’s first ever TV ad, will continue to work on the UK account.

The Whitbread-owned brand kicked off a review in February, a week after hiring former Cadbury marketer Sarah Barron as chief marketing officer. Barron replaced Carol Welch, who left Costa to join Odeon as UK managing director.

Costa was looking for a single agency to create six global campaigns a year, as well as brand development and activation across the UK, China, Dubai and Poland.

Neither BBH nor Costa was immediately able to comment.

