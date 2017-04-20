Omar Oakes
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
3-4 minutes

Creative sector 'manifesto' calls for new visa system

The Creative Industries Federation has called for a new visa system to support the creative sector in a "manifesto" for the upcoming UK General Election.

Theresa May: UK PM named the creative industries as one of five key industrial sectors
Theresa May: UK PM named the creative industries as one of five key industrial sectors

Among the Federation’s ten "priority" recommendations is to revamp the visa system, which it says "was built for an industrial landscape that no longer exists".

Instead, the body for the UK’s creative industries, arts and cultural education is calling for a "21st century model that recognises the needs of fast-growing, world-leading and highly innovative sectors, including science, tech and the creative industries."

The number of creative companies that export should be doubled, the manifesto says, which would mean changing trade strategies that currently benefit large companies. The creative industries are made up of mostly small and very small business, the Federation said.

The Federation is giving its manifesto to political parties and its members ahead of national elections on 8 June. Prime minister Theresa May has called for an election ahead of negotiations with the European Union over the UK’s exit.

Before May’s shock election announcement last week, the Federation had been lobbying for creative enterprise zones to be established in a response to the government’s green paper consultation on a new industrial strategy.

May, who became prime minister last July, named the creative industries as one of five key industrial sectors in January. By contrast, the coalition government led by David Cameron in 2010 did not recognise the creative sector among nine identified as integral.

Today John Kampfer, the Federation’s chief executive, said: "With much of this growth, innovation and job creation emerging beyond London and the South East, the creative industries are also critical to delivering social and economic regeneration in places that need it the most. Few other sectors can deliver so much and at this scale. "With the right vision, leadership and policies in place, the creative industries can help secure an economy and society that works for all. But if government fails to deliver, this vision is at risk."

The Federation’s ten priority recommendations:

1. Ensure that the creative industries and arts are a priority sector in Brexit negotiations. Federation members were overwhelmingly in favour of remaining in the EU for very practical reasons. The sector will be particularly vulnerable if we do not get right all the key issues in negotiations, among them movement of talent and intellectual property (IP).

2. Prioritise the creative industries in a new visa system. Our visa system was built for an industrial landscape that no longer exists. We need a 21st century model that recognises the needs of fast-growing, world-leading and highly innovative sectors, including science, tech and the creative industries. 

3. Double the number of creative companies that export by the end of the next Parliament. Trade strategies are currently geared toward larger enterprises, whereas the creative industries are primarily made up of small and micro businesses. The sector accounted for 9% of total exports of services from the UK in 2014, valued at £20bn – an underestimate. With the right support, exports could be far higher, offering economic stability to a post-Brexit Britain.

4. Introduce creative enterprise zones. The success of the creative industries can and must be harnessed to deliver growth and regeneration across the UK. Government should extend the roll-out of enterprise zones to cover the creative industries. Areas that axe or severely reduce arts funding would be ineligible.

5. Establish a creative industries ‘business booster’ network. Freelancers, microbusinesses and SMEs – the backbone of the creative industries – often struggle to access finance and support around intellectual property and exports at the early, often risky stage of development. A national centre, based outside London and with a regional network, to provide advice on these issues is needed to ensure the creative industries continue to grow apace.

6. Set up a creative skills commission. The creative industries face significant skills shortages because we have failed to prepare young people in education and training. The commission would report within six months on practical measures to defuse the skills time bomb and better equip the next generation for 21st century life.

7. Launch a creative careers campaign. Careers guidance must be transformed. Government should lead on a creative careers campaign to correct inadequate information about potential careers in the creative industries and open up access to those from disadvantaged backgrounds. Better, inspirational advice would go some way towards solving the skills crisis in the creative industries and in others that rely heavily on creative skills, such as manufacturing.

8. Limit ‘outstanding’ to schools that warrant it. Creative employment is resistant to automation, and adapting to the future jobs landscape will demand creative skills. Securing a workforce fit for the 21st century begins at school. A school must teach at least one creative subject, in lesson time, in order to be eligible for an "outstanding" rating by Ofsted.

9. Maintain and inflation-proof existing national and local investment in culture and the arts. Modest public investment in the arts not only supports our world-beating public institutions but provides cross-fertilisation for the commercial sector in talent and ideas.

10. Maintain and increase the growth of the creative industries. Over the past five years, the sector has grown by 34% – the fastest growing part of the UK’s economy. Government should commit to maintaining and increasing this pace of growth by 2022 for the sake not only of the sector, but of the wider economy too. This could take the GVA of the sector to an impressive £120bn.

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Carlsberg reinvented as icon of Danish lifestyle in Mads Mikkelsen campaign
Share
April 20, 2017 Simon Gwynn

1 Carlsberg reinvented as icon of Danish lifestyle in Mads Mikkelsen campaign

Carlsberg has hired Mads Mikkelsen, star of Casino Royale and TV series Hannibal, to feature in the lager brand's new campaign, "The Danish Way".

Pornhub creates app to censor nude selfies, with hilarious results

2 Pornhub creates app to censor nude selfies, with hilarious results

Dave Buonaguidi: launches another business after founding Karmarama and St Luke's

3 Dave Buonaguidi to leave CP&B

Giffgaff makes a splash with epic new ad

4 Giffgaff makes a splash with epic new ad

Why Heineken is embracing a 'naive' view of the world

5 Why Heineken is embracing a 'naive' view of the world

6 Twitter compares Starbucks' #unicornfrappuccino to poop of Squatty Potty unicorn

Share0 shares

7 Heineken bids to heal cultural divides in social experiment

Share0 shares

8 Grey poaches Martin London's MD Browne

Share0 shares

9 The 8 new summer shows most likely to become hits

Share0 shares

10 Share a Coke campaign returns with holiday twist

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

4 Job description: Campaign manager

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans

Share0 shares

7 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

8 Grey London changes name to Valenstein & Fatt to promote diversity and tolerance

Share0 shares

9 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

10 Creativity's female future

Share0 shares

Just published

Etihad sends Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson to Abu Dhabi for 48-hour speed holiday

Etihad sends Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson to Abu Dhabi for 48-hour speed holiday

How the general election could kill market research as we know it

How the general election could kill market research as we know it

History of Advertising Trust gains National Archives accreditation

History of Advertising Trust gains National Archives accreditation

Blue 449's Horrocks to head trading for Publicis in UK

Blue 449's Horrocks to head trading for Publicis in UK

Influencer marketing is not a fad

Influencer marketing is not a fad

More