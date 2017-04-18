Creative Tech Awards: deadline extended to 27 April

All entries submitted after 30 March, however, will be subject to a late entry fee of £100 per entry.

The inaugural Campaign Creative Tech Awards are designed to honour the successful collaborators, celebrate their amazing work, and thereby stimulate even more ingenious thinking right across the marketing, advertising and media industries.

The results will be announced on Monday, 12 June during an awards night celebration at The Tower of London.

The post-event scrum which will showcase some of the winning work will take place on Tuesday, 5 July.

To enter, or for more information go here.