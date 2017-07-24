Simon Gwynn
Creatives pay tribute to MS Paint, the death of which was greatly exaggerated

After reports suggested that Microsoft was preparing to kill off its beloved low-tech art application Paint, Campaign asked advertising creatives to pay tribute to the program using nothing but the tools it contained.

The reports broke the hearts of a generation of easily impressed PC users – but the pain turned out to be premature. Microsoft later clarified that, while Paint would be removed from Windows 10 as a default feature, fans would continue to be able to download it for free from the Windows Store.

Not so much a death sentence, then, as being forced into semi-retirement – a traumatic enough fate for a program found on the vast majority of the world's desktop and laptop computers for the last 32 years.

Without further ado, here is how the UK's advertising creatives marked the news.

Christian Cervantes and George Lavender, Mother

Dennis Engel and Nicholas Kugge, Saatchi & Saatchi 

James Lucking and Will Wright, J Walter Thompson

Jacob Hill-Gowing, BBD Perfect Storm

Is John Lewis losing its retailing crown?
Following a series of news stories highlighting issues such as job cuts and payments below the minimum wage, is the shine coming off John Lewis? Or is this simply a readjustment process that any major retailer might have to endure to emerge stronger?

Uber is everything that is wrong with disruption

Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

3 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

Vegan ad criticising 'inhumane' dairy practices escapes ban

4 Vegan ad criticising 'inhumane' dairy practices escapes ban

Wunderman's Read: 'We are different from Accenture. We're creative'

5 Wunderman's Read: 'We are different from Accenture. We're creative'

Sharon Horgan on confidence, creativity and closing the gender gap

Juicero and the maker's mistake

Grey London and Volvo triumph in Channel 4's £1m diversity competition

Peter Souter to remain as chairman of TBWA\London

Lyle's Golden Syrup and Dr Oetker to sponsor The Great British Bake Off

Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models
The industry needs an audience-first media revolution that balances brand and outcomes, writes Mindshare's global chief executive.

Job description: Digital marketing executive

Job description: Campaign manager

Job Description: Creative director

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

View all the Grand Prix winners from Cannes Lions 2017

What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

Vauxhall champions 'pyjama mamas' in bold debut ad campaign by Mother

