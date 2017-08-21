Omar Oakes
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Crispin Porter & Bogusky names Forsman & Bodenfors chief as CEO

Crispin Porter & Bogusky has appointed Erik Sollenberg, the chief executive of sister agency Forsman & Bodenfors, to be the ad agency's new global chief executive, succeeding Lori Senecal.

Crispin Porter & Bogusky names Forsman & Bodenfors chief as CEO

Until Senecal leaves at the end of the year, Sollenberg will temporarily be co-global chief executive, but going forward will oversee all of the agency’s offices around he world, based at CP&B's headquarters in Boulder, Colorado.

He joins from Forsman & Bodenfors, where he has been chief executive for the last 14 years. The Swedish agency is known for creating global ad campaigns for Ikea and Volvo (including 2013's "the epic split" starring Jean-Claude Van Damme) and has won over 100 Cannes Lions, including six Grands Prix.

MDC Partners, CP&B’s parent company, acquired Forsman & Bodenfors last year and formed a "strategic partnership" between the two agencies. 

Among Sollenberg's first tasks will be hiring a new chief executive and chief creative for CP&B London, following the respective departures of Richard Pinder and Dave Buonaguidi.

Chuck Porter, chairman of CP&B, said: "I’ve known Erik for a long time. We have the same beliefs and aspirations, and he has an uncanny understanding of what’s needed for a creative-driven enterprise to thrive.  

"Lori Senecal is a great leader and she’s done a masterful job of architecting an innovative global strategy and structure for the agency. As she was making her decision to leave the industry, it was pretty clear what the best next step for the agency would be.   

"I think Erik's leadership, together with the creative talent that’s already here, is going to lead to some pretty spectacular things."

Meanwhile, Forsman & Bodenfors has promoted its veteran creative Silla Levin to replace Sollenberg as chief executive.

Levin, who will start the new role on 1 September, has been with Forsman & Bodenfors as an art director for the last 16 years. Until the MDC acquisition, she held partner status at the agency.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #43: David Kolbusz on Skittles, Honda... and one that never aired

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
3greatads

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #43: David Kolbusz on Skittles, Honda... and one that never aired

MEDIA
From the idea to the big screen: "March for Giants"

Promoted

Added 19 hours ago
ocean outdoor

From the idea to the big screen: "March for Giants"

BRANDS
Chris Tung, chief marketing officer of Alibaba Group, speaks at Cannes Lions

Promoted

August 21, 2017

One click away: Alibaba's data marketing suite

How to create an excellent marketing CV in 5 steps

Promoted

August 16, 2017

How to create an excellent marketing CV in 5 steps

MOST READ
TRENDING
Stop and stare at what these nine brands did for the eclipse
Share August 22, 2017 Diana Bradley

1 Stop and stare at what these nine brands did for the eclipse

You don't have to shield your eyes from social media during an eclipse - brands from DoubleTree by Hilton to Pizza Hut have found creative ways to capitalise on the total solar eclipse.

WPP slashes revenue forecast as clients cut spend

2 WPP slashes revenue forecast as clients cut spend

Why media agencies must move from 'what' to 'how'

3 Why media agencies must move from 'what' to 'how'

From puppets to gender stereotypes: how Dolmio missed the mark with its latest campaign

4 From puppets to gender stereotypes: how Dolmio missed the mark with its latest campaign

Dolmio meets Dominic: pasta sauce brand hires Wire star West for latest ad campaign

5 Dolmio meets Dominic: pasta sauce brand hires Wire star West for latest ad campaign

6 Analysts on WPP: 'expected bad, got worse'

Share0 shares

7 WPP buys design agency Design Bridge

Share0 shares

8 101 brand axed as MullenLowe completes buyout

Share0 shares

9 Who is winning the Premier League on social media?

Share0 shares

10 Channel 4: 17-minute ad breaks for Bake Off is not a record

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

2 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

3 Job description: Campaign manager

4 Job Description: Creative director

GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete
Shares0

5 GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete

6 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Share0 shares

7 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares

10 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares