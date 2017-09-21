Cross-brand collaborations: the wishlist

Paul Fidler, associate creative director at Wasserman

It’s common knowledge that men are far less likely to seek medical advice than women, especially those of a certain age. A recent study found men who buy into the traditional cultural script about masculinity had more barriers to seeking care compared to those who did not. A collaboration between the NHS and Ladbrokes would aim to increase the number of men booking doctor’s appointments, as well raising Ladbrokes’ profile in a saturated marketplace that lacks differentiation other than by betting odds.

A partnership between these two brands would be launched by an in-store activation across Ladbrokes’ top five stores in terms of footfall, seeing an NHS representative in-store offering advice on common physical and mental health issues. By speaking with the representative, consumers would receive a free bet to use in-store that day. After the initial launch, the partnership could then be announced via Ladbrokes’ online channels and app, offering a free bet in turn for customer’s completing a short healthy check-up survey that would offer booking an appointment if necessary based on their responses.

Nicky Morgan, client services and talent director at TRO?

When it comes to brand partnerships within our world of experiential, there is great scope for "value in kind" opportunities that drive genuine win:win results for two or more brands. Some of the greatest brand collaboration opportunities are those where brands work authentically together to be bigger than the sum of their parts.

We are passionate about creating immersive experiences that make people feel something particular about a brand. What if that "feeling" could inspire a positive movement for the greater good? In society, we are getting much better at openly discussing mental health and there’s a much greater understanding of it. However, we are still a long way off of "maintaining" our mental health in the same way that we "maintain" our physical health.

I believe a winning collaboration could be between Sweaty Betty, Bowers & Wilkins and mental health charity Mind. The brands could come together to create the World’s largest mindfulness movement – with an immersive experience at its heart. Targeting the "active" Sweaty Betty audience we would gather a large group of opinion formers and the public together to don Sweaty Betty apparel and a pair of Bowers & Wilkins headphones to take part in the World’s largest group guided mindfulness session curated in association with Mind.

I love the idea of encouraging this target audience to consider their mental wellbeing in the same way they do their physical health – and in showing the simplicity of doing this by getting them wearing sporting apparel whilst streaming mindfulness material through a great set of headphones.

Our industry will undoubtedly continue to see brands joining together for mutual benefits – but the exciting part for us is seeing potential partnerships that can drive cause-related change – that truly is a win:win:win situation.

James Wallingford, director at Exposure X

We see great value in introducing brands to each other, creating mutually beneficial opportunities to work collaboratively - these are always exciting projects.

We have a strong representation of both fashion and drinks clients that are particularly open to unlocking each other’s audiences to launch new products or develop new initiatives. In the past we have been responsible for connecting Diet Coke with some of the most iconic fashion designers in the world and more recently the cultural connection between fashion and alcohol brands has started to serve up a perfect moment to engage with a combined audience.

Sailor Jerry rum is a really interesting brand. We have just created and delivered a festival experience at Bestival, called Living Ink that celebrated the rich tattoo inspired heritage of the brand. We also work with Dr Martens on their aim, to continue to reaffirm Dr Martens’ authentic links with music and the iconic punk scene.

We think these two brandworlds fit perfectly together, with Sailor Jerry wanting to grow their brand and attract a younger audience and Dr Martens continuing its ongoing connection with youth culture. An experience that would combine the shoe, music, tattoo art and rum, in an iconic venue would be an interesting coming together of two strong brands, aiming to hit a new audience. We love the idea of putting an iconic ambassador of both brands, Iggy Pop, at the centre of this experience and amplifying this through a live streamed curated music event.