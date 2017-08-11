Daily Mail launches weekly football supplement The Verdict

Screwfix is sponsoring the 20-page supplement for the 2017-18 season.

Dominic Williams, chief investment officer of Mail Brands, said the rationale for launching a new print supplement was "not advertiser-driven".

Sports supplements do not tend to attract a significant volume of display advertising but are popular with readers and can drive sales.

"It’s more for the readers than for advertisers," Williams said. "But is it an opportunity for advertisers? Yes."

He said the Daily Mail is read by 3.5 million football fans a month.

Former Premier League manager Alan Pardew, ex-footballers Jamie Redknapp, Chris Sutton and Martin Keown and the Mail’s chief sports writer, Martin Samuel, will be writing regularly for The Verdict.

Williams, who was chief trading officer at Amplifi, the trading arm of Denstu Aegis Network, until earlier this year, said it was "really encouraging that we’re investing in print" despite gloom elsewhere in news publishing.

The Daily Mail has a growing market share of 23.3% in the shrinking UK print market, according to ABC circulation figures.

DMG Media, the publisher of the Daily Mail, reported a 5% rise in underlying ad revenues from the national newspapers in the three months to June as 28% growth in digital advertising offset a 9% decline in print.

Separately, DMG Media has announced that it will launch a daily, syndicated TV show, called DailyMailTV, in the US on 18 September.

The show will be inspired by the content on MailOnline, which is known as DailyMail.com in the US.

"Daily Mail TV bring the best of DailyMail.com to life on television", DMG Media said.

Jesse Palmer, a former NFL quarterback, ESPN TV analyst and ABC News reporter, will host DailyMailTV.