Simon Gwynn
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Danone appoints Droga5 London for global yoghurts account

Droga5 London has beaten Adam & Eve/DDB, Mother and the incumbent, BETC Paris, to the global creative account for the Danone brand of yoghurts.

Danone appoints Droga5 London for global yoghurts account

The account only covers Danone’s eponymous brand – the original product made by the company – and not its other yoghurts, including the UK’s second biggest brand, Activia, or the UK’s biggest-selling drinking yoghurt, Actimel.

The first campaign under the new account will be ready in the spring and is likely to be rolled out gradually, depending on the needs of individual markets. Danone will aim to shift the perception of yoghurt among consumers to it being seen as a healthy option, rather than a treat.

The Danone brand is found in a large number of markets worldwide, but has the greatest presence in countries including France, Spain and Mexico. However, Danone is thought to be looking at the possibility of introducing it to other markets, including the UK.

The account also does not include the series of brands with names similar to Danone, such as Danio, Danacol, and kids’ brand Danonino – which Droga5 already has the account for.

Alongside yoghurt, Danone's business includes waters, including the UK’s top two bottles water brands, Volvic and Evian; baby nutrition, including brands such as Cow & Gate; and health brand Nutricia.

Danone was not immediately able to respond to a request for comment.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign
Share January 18, 2017 Kate Magee

1 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

Sainsbury's has unveiled an energetic and joyful food-focused campaign that marks a "step change" in its advertising strategy.

Sainsbury's marketing director Sarah Warby to leave

2 Sainsbury's marketing director Sarah Warby to leave

Production companies hit out at IPA in escalating row

3 Production companies hit out at IPA in escalating row

16 ads that look like America now: See our I&C Disruptors of 2017

4 16 ads that look like America now: See our I&C Disruptors of 2017

USA Today will live stream Trump's inauguration in VR and 360 degrees

5 USA Today will live stream Trump's inauguration in VR and 360 degrees

6 Fox rejects 84 Lumber's Super Bowl script because it's 'too political'

Share0 shares

7 George Soros predicts Brexit will be reversed

Share0 shares

8 Tesco hires Mindshare's Nick Ashley as first head of media

Share0 shares

9 A view from Dave Trott: Data is a burning issue

Share0 shares

10 Bedwood and Silcox open creative shop

Share0 shares
How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Shares0
Share January 03, 2017

1 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

To showcase innovation and good practice, Campaign is publishing the best case studies from the 2016 Marketing New Thinking Awards, held in association with Sky Media. EasyJet and Havas Helia triumphed in the Data Creativity category for their data-driven work on the airline's 20th anniversary.

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0

2 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

3 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

Share0 shares

7 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

8 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

9 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

Kingfisher consolidates bulk of European media into MEC

Kingfisher consolidates bulk of European media into MEC

Trump billboard urges businesses to invest in outdoor advertising

Trump billboard urges businesses to invest in outdoor advertising

Danone appoints Droga5 London for global yoghurts account

Danone appoints Droga5 London for global yoghurts account

Industry welcomes govt support for creative industries

Industry welcomes govt support for creative industries

Digital skills drove 2016 media M&A activity

Digital skills drove 2016 media M&A activity

More