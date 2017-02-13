Omar Oakes
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Dave Dye departs JWT as head of art

Dave Dye is leaving J Walter Thompson London after less than two years as the agency's head of art and design.

Dave Dye departs JWT as head of art

The veteran art director’s departure is the latest senior personnel move at the WPP agency following James Whitehead’s promotion to chief executive last November.

Russell Ramsey, who until November ran the agency alongside Whitehead and Joe Petyan as executive partners, left last month as executive creative director and Petyan became regional director, Europe.

Dye joined JWT London in 2015 a few months after a year-long stint as head of art for Mother. In the 1990s he was head of art at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, BMP/DDB and Leagas Delaney, before launching the agencies Campbell Doyle Dye and Dye Holloway Murray in the '00s.

When Dye was appointed, Ramsey said JWT had "pulled out all the stops" to hire him.

The creative department is now run by JWT London’s former digital executive creative director, Lucas Peon, who became ECD reporting to Whitehead.

It is understood that Dye is not the only creative to have parted ways with the agency since Ramsey’s departure, but a spokesman for JWT London would not comment on how many were leaving, or when Dye's last day at the agency would be.

Whitehead said: "It’s been great to have Dave here for the past year or so and we wish him every success in the future."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Jaguar Land Rover suspends UK digital ads after 'terror funding' claims
Share February 13, 2017 Omar Oakes

1 Jaguar Land Rover suspends UK digital ads after 'terror funding' claims

Jaguar Land Rover has suspended all its digital advertising in the UK following last week's investigation by The Times which named the company among brands which unwittingly funded terror groups.

Valentine's Day: the best (and worst) ads by brands

2 Valentine's Day: the best (and worst) ads by brands

Kitcatt Nohr founders kick off £8.5m High Court case against Publicis Groupe

3 Kitcatt Nohr founders kick off £8.5m High Court case against Publicis Groupe

Jaguar Land Rover calls global media review and resumes online advertising

4 Jaguar Land Rover calls global media review and resumes online advertising

Why Sonos went dark for the Grammys

5 Why Sonos went dark for the Grammys

6 SNL mocks political ads from Super Bowl LI with bruising Cheetos sketch

Share0 shares

7 How Domino's and Crispin Porter & Bogusky transformed the pizza chain into a tech company

Share0 shares

8 Dunnhumby chief Simon Hay steps down

Share0 shares

9 Protein World's Khloe Kardashian leotard ad spurs fresh criticism

Share0 shares

10 Sandals and Marie Curie join online ads freeze after 'terror funding' claims

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Marc Pritchard: P&G boss gave powerful speech on media transparency
Shares0

3 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

5 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

6 Find out who is in Campaign's Power 100 2016

Share0 shares

7 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

8 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

9 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

10 Planning in the wild: How Ogilvy planners are getting out to connect with real people

Share0 shares

Just published

Kraft confirms merger talks with Unilever

Kraft confirms merger talks with Unilever

The luxury fashion brands that are winning with UK millennials

The luxury fashion brands that are winning with UK millennials

Body Shop 'won't advertise' in Daily Mail due to editorial stance

Body Shop 'won't advertise' in Daily Mail due to editorial stance

Dave Dye departs JWT as head of art

Dave Dye departs JWT as head of art

Vodafone talks up superior signal reliability in first campaign by O&M

Vodafone talks up superior signal reliability in first campaign by O&M

More