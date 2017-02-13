Dave Dye departs JWT as head of art

The veteran art director’s departure is the latest senior personnel move at the WPP agency following James Whitehead’s promotion to chief executive last November.

Russell Ramsey, who until November ran the agency alongside Whitehead and Joe Petyan as executive partners, left last month as executive creative director and Petyan became regional director, Europe.

Dye joined JWT London in 2015 a few months after a year-long stint as head of art for Mother. In the 1990s he was head of art at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, BMP/DDB and Leagas Delaney, before launching the agencies Campbell Doyle Dye and Dye Holloway Murray in the '00s.

When Dye was appointed, Ramsey said JWT had "pulled out all the stops" to hire him.

The creative department is now run by JWT London’s former digital executive creative director, Lucas Peon, who became ECD reporting to Whitehead.

It is understood that Dye is not the only creative to have parted ways with the agency since Ramsey’s departure, but a spokesman for JWT London would not comment on how many were leaving, or when Dye's last day at the agency would be.

Whitehead said: "It’s been great to have Dave here for the past year or so and we wish him every success in the future."