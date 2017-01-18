Omar Oakes
Debrett's adds Ahmed, McEttrick and Valoti to 'most influential' list

AKQA's Ajaz Ahmed, Tesco's Michelle McEttrick and Snapchat's Claire Valoti are among Debrett's 2017 list of the 500 most influential people in the UK.

Michelle McEttrick: Tesco's group brand director
Michelle McEttrick: Tesco's group brand director

The trio join familiar names such as WPP founder and chief executive Sir Martin Sorrell, and Ogilvy & Mather chief executive Annette King.

Ahmed co-founded AKQA in 1994 with James Hilton when they were both 21 years old, while McEttrick became group brand director at Tesco in 2015. Valoti, a former Facebook executive, was appointed by Snapchat as UK general manager at the end of 2016.

Johnny Hornby, the founding partner of CHI & Partners, is again among the 500, as is James Murphy, the co-founder and chief executive of Adam & Eve/DDB. 

Representing media agencies again are Karen Blackett, the chairman of MediaCom, and Lindsay Pattison, the global chief executive of Maxus.

Nicola Mendelsohn, the vice-president EMEA at Facebook, makes the list on the digital and social category, as does Matt Brittin, the EMEA president of business and operations at Google, and Martha-Lane Fox, the co-founder of Lastminute.com.

Sarah Wood, the chief executive of ad tech company Unruly, is also on the list in the entrepreneurs category. 

