Emily Tan
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Deloitte buys Ikea agency Acne and hires Sandoz to lead creative

Deloitte Digital has bought Stockholm-based Acne Agency, which has worked with brands such as H&M, Spotify and Ikea.

Acne Agency were behind Ikea's humorous take-down of Balenciaga
Acne Agency were behind Ikea's humorous take-down of Balenciaga

Acne was founded in 1996 and most recently gained attention for an ad noting the similarity between a Balenciaga bag, retailing for $2,145 (£1,664), and Ikea's blue reusable bags. 

The terms of the deal, which finalised on 15 August, were not disclosed, according to The Wall Street Journal that first reported the acquisition. According to Deloitte, Acne's revenue in its most recent financial year was about $32m. 

Deloitte Digital has also hired Andy Sandoz, Havas London's former joint executive creative director. Sandoz (below) will lead Deloitte's creative services in the UK as partner and chief creative officer, based in the company's studio in Clerkenwell, London. He reports to Sam Roddick, head of Deloitte Digital.

Sandoz left Havas in April, splitting with Ben Mooge, his creative partner of nine years. While Mooge stayed at Havas as the sole executive creative director, the agency said Sandoz had left to pursue "personal projects".

On his new role at Deloitte, Sandoz said: "I believe creativity is more commercially and socially impactful when applied to the whole business, beyond just marketing. My best work-to-date has been using ideas backed by new technologies to help redefine my clients’ businesses for a better future.

"With Deloitte Digital we have the ability, credibility and access to totally transform a business. I was impressed with the consultancy’s senior relationships and depth of expertise across multiple industries, our strong cultural fit and shared positive vision."

Deloitte plans to hire around 80 new employees in northwest Europe, 40 of whom will be based in the UK. This is double the size of Acne's current team. 

Alongside fellow management consultancy Accenture, Deloitte has been making a series of strategic acquisitions in the marketing space over the past two years. 

Last year, Deloitte bought three agencies, including design consultancy Market Gravity and US creative agency Heat. 

And two weeks ago, Accenture bought UK-based marketing and sales consultancy Brand Learning Group.

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

How to create an excellent marketing CV in 5 steps

Promoted

Added 22 hours ago

How to create an excellent marketing CV in 5 steps

Win £100 Amazon voucher: Campaign Jobs user survey

Promoted

Added 46 hours ago

Win £100 Amazon voucher: Campaign Jobs user survey

AGENCY
From the idea to the big screen: "Pennies for Life"

Promoted

August 15, 2017
digital

From the idea to the big screen: "Pennies for Life"

MEDIA
Video: 'Girl Effect' tackles poverty with tech

Promoted

August 15, 2017

Video: 'Girl Effect' tackles poverty with tech

MOST READ
TRENDING
Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom
Share August 15, 2017 Emily Tan & James Page

1 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Consumers are so well-informed by their online research they no longer feel a need to visit car showrooms, which is a problem for Audi.

Group M's 'NewCo' will scrap regional offices

2 Group M's 'NewCo' will scrap regional offices

'A unique form of ad fraud': agency creates fake influencers, wins sponsorship deals

3 'A unique form of ad fraud': agency creates fake influencers, wins sponsorship deals

Jeremy Lee

4 Wit, edge and subversion are being replaced by nebulous 'brand purpose'

Auto Trader shakes up marketing

5 Auto Trader shakes up marketing

6 Didn't they learn from Walkers? National Lottery campaign with British Athletics hijacked

Share0 shares

7 Toyota aims to shame teens into becoming safer drivers

Share0 shares

8 Deloitte buys Ikea agency Acne and hires Sandoz to lead creative

Share0 shares

9 How animators and artisan bakers made Channel 4's delicious Bake Off ad

Share0 shares

10 PepsiCo under fire as Trump backtracks on criticism of far-right

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

2 Job description: Campaign manager

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

4 Job Description: Creative director

Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit
Shares0

5 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

6 GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete

Share0 shares

7 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares

10 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares