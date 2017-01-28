Simon Gwynn
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Denmark appeals to kindness of foreigners to save its citizens from skin cancer

A new campaign from the Danish Cancer Society is asking the people of five popular holiday destinations to remind travellers from Denmark to protect themselves against the sun.

Danish people: prone to sunburn
Danish people: prone to sunburn

The campaign, "Help a Dane", created by Copenhagen agency NoA & Co., aims to tackle the fact that Danes have one of the world’s highest rates of melanoma in the world.

Denmark has 19.2 cases per 100,000 people annually – slightly higher than its Scandinavian neighbours – and compared to 14.6 in the UK, 11.4 in Germany and Italy, 10.2 in France and 6.9 in Spain.

To tackle the problem, the campaign has identified five of the most popular travel destinations for Danes: France, Italy, Spain, Greece and Thailand. The last two of these have very low rates of melanoma: 2.4 and 0.4 respectively.

There are five films, in the languages of each of the five countries, imploring the locals to look out for Danes in the vicinity who have not taken appropriate precautions against sunburn.

The campaign was created by senior copywriter Kristian Eilertsen and art directors Kristoffer Winther and Ole Hoffmann. The films were directed by Peter Harton for & Co. Productions / NoA.

Spain

Thailand

France

Italy

Greece

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies
Share January 28, 2017 Douglas Quenqua

1 Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies

"New Dove antiperspirant will boost your wifi signal," and other outrageous falsehoods appear in UK papers, courtesy of Ogilvy.

Discovery: posts a message to fans on its Facebook page

2 Peace talks fuel hopes Discovery will keep channels on Sky ahead of midnight showdown

WPP poised to scoop Walgreens Boots Alliance global accounts in $600m coup

3 WPP poised to scoop Walgreens Boots Alliance global accounts in $600m coup

P&G confirms media review in UK and Northern Europe

4 P&G confirms media review in UK and Northern Europe

Marc Pritchard: P&G boss gave powerful speech on media transparency

5 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

6 'This girl can' targets older women with new campaign

Share0 shares

7 Walgreens Boots Alliance confirms WPP win

Share0 shares

8 Gunn Report 2016: Adam & Eve/DDB wins big

Share0 shares

9 Beautiful weirdos wanted: how diversity will solve your creativity problem

Share0 shares

10 Lego Batman to take over Channel 4 ads

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

4 Job description: Campaign manager

Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign
Shares0

5 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

6 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

7 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

8 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Share0 shares

9 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Share0 shares

10 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

Share0 shares

Just published

How to truly use AR and VR to tell your story

How to truly use AR and VR to tell your story

Denmark appeals to kindness of foreigners to save its citizens from skin cancer

Denmark appeals to kindness of foreigners to save its citizens from skin cancer

AMV BBDO hires Hardisty to boost digital nous

AMV BBDO hires Hardisty to boost digital nous

GambleAware brings the voice in your head to life in vivid debut campaign

GambleAware brings the voice in your head to life in vivid debut campaign

How should programmatic change our approach to the Super Bowl?

How should programmatic change our approach to the Super Bowl?

More