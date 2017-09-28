Omar Oakes
Dentsu Aegis Network prospers in AB InBev media review

AB InBev has reappointed Dentsu Aegis Network to handle its media business in Europe after concluding a global review.

Stella Artois: AB InBev brand
In one of the biggest media reviews of the year, the world’s largest beer brewer has appointed Dentsu as media agency of record for Europe, Africa and North America, according to AdWeek quoting a company statement.

Dentsu’s Vizeum had held the UK media account since a consolidation of AB InBev’s pan-European business in 2014. 

Media Link handled the pitch process, which involved media agencies from the world’s six biggest advertising and media holding companies: WPP, Omnicom, Publicis Groupe, Interpublic, Havas and Dentsu.

The US business moves to Dentsu from WPP’s MediaCom, which was appointed three years ago. Omnicom, meanwhile, will handle Australia, India and Vietnam.

The $1bn-plus review follows AB InBev’s £79bn takeover last year of SABMiller, the rival brewer. MEC retained SAB Miller’s £50m European media account last year, having won the account in 2011. 

Every agency holding group had been invited to pitch for media duties for the owner of Stella Artois and Budweiser, according to a spokeswoman when the review was announced in March.

Neither AB InBev nor Dentsu UK could immediately respond to a request for comment.

