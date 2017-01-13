Dentsu appoints new president and CEO

Toshihiro Yamamoto

Dentsu has appointed Toshihiro Yamamoto as its new president and chief executive, replacing Tadashi Ishii who announced his resignation in December.

Yamamoto steps up from the position of senior vice-president. A graduate of Keio University, he joined Dentsu in 1981. His leadership will take effect from 23 January.

Other changes as the result of a board meeting include the appointment of Shoichi Nakamoto as representative director and senior executive vice-president and chief financial officer, and of Yoshio Takada to representative director and executive vice-president.

Nakamoto led Dentsu’s internal investigation into the handling of accounts across its digital business, the results of which were issued on 17 January. He has been at Dentsu since 1973, while Takada joined in 1977.

In a statement, Yamamoto said his mission is "to re-establish trust in Dentsu in Japan, and build a sustainable growth path for the long-term."

"I believe it will become a reality with the improvements we are making to create a more flexible working environment where our diverse talents will thrive to help create value for our clients and professional fulfillment for our people," he said.

A version of this article was first published by Campaign Asia-Pacific.