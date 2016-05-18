Omar Oakes
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Dentsu tops D&AD pencil haul

Dentsu is the top awarded agency of this year's D&AD festival, in which 733 pencils were awarded in total.

East Japan Railway Company: "Slow train, slow life" by Dentsu won four pencils
East Japan Railway Company: "Slow train, slow life" by Dentsu won four pencils

The Japanese agency group was given 19 pencils, followed by Omnicom’s Adam& Eve/DDB and Clemenger BBDO Melbourne, which were each awarded 13 pencils. 

All 733 Pencils will appear in the 55th D&AD Annual published later this year. 

Four pencils were awarded to Dentsu for the "Slow train, slow life" campaign for East Japan Railway company. Another four were for Panasonic’s "Life is electric", which won the Design Grand Prix at Cannes last year. 

London’s Adam & Eve/DDB, which has been Campaign's agency of the year for three years running, has been awarded four pencils for H&M campaigns – three for the Christmas campaign "Come together", starring Adrien Brody (above), and one for "Road trip", the short film starring David Beckham and Kevin Hart.

Creatives will find out which colour pencil they have won at an awards ceremony tonight (27 April) in east London.

Black is the most coveted pencil, reserved for ground-breaking work in its field. Only a handful of black pencils are awarded each year, if any. 

Yellow pencils are awarded to work that is judged to be the best in the world, followed by graphite (equivalent to a silver medal) and wood (equivalent to bronze). 

The US was the top awarded country, with 182 Pencils, followed by the UK which was awarded 162 pencils – well ahead of third-placed Australia on 54.

D&AD chief executive Tim Lindsay said: "The 26,000 pieces of work that have been entered into the D&AD Professional Awards can be viewed by all, and we would encourage everyone to take in the sheer breadth of creative excellence that is on show this year."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Mixmag buys Kerrang! and plans to revive The Face in double acquisition
Share Added 44 hours ago Gideon Spanier

1 Mixmag buys Kerrang! and plans to revive The Face in double acquisition

The owner of Mixmag has bought rock music magazine Kerrang! and defunct hip style title The Face from Bauer Media.

Dave Buonaguidi: launches another business after founding Karmarama and St Luke's

2 Dave Buonaguidi to leave CP&B

McDonald's confirms UK home delivery amid sales growth

3 McDonald's confirms UK home delivery amid sales growth

Heineken bids to heal cultural divides in social experiment

4 Heineken bids to heal cultural divides in social experiment

Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

5 Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

6 John Lewis aims to put a smile on Britain's face with ambitious summer campaign

Share0 shares

7 Wendy's sees huge spike in engagement from #NuggsForCarter

Share0 shares

8 Channel 4 and ITV make unprecedented expression of unity in fight against Alzheimer's

Share0 shares

9 Poll: Should Wendy's just give Carter his damn nuggs?

Share0 shares

10 Yo! Sushi hires Luisa Fernandez to lead marketing

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

4 Job description: Campaign manager

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

7 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

8 Creativity's female future

Share0 shares

9 Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

Andy Duncan steps down as Camelot CEO

Andy Duncan steps down as Camelot CEO

Campaign TV: Why nightlife is crucial to creativity

Campaign TV: Why nightlife is crucial to creativity

Dentsu tops D&AD pencil haul

Dentsu tops D&AD pencil haul

Just Eat to sponsor The X Factor in £30m broadcast deal

Just Eat to sponsor The X Factor in £30m broadcast deal

Tribal Worldwide London boosts senior team with promotions and a hire

Tribal Worldwide London boosts senior team with promotions and a hire

More