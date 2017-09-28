Diageo creates immersive brewing floor experience at Guinness Storehouse

The experience, which is designed to bring that brewing process to life for visitors, is the second element of the Storehouse created by Love, following the advertising floor, which opened in 2015.

Love said the experience, which makes use of spatial and lighting design, film footage, photograph and interactive aspects, was intended to be engaging for both beer aficionados and visitors with little knowledge of the drink.

The floor starts with section using lighting, smells and charred woods to communicate the 232 temperature at which the barley is roasted.

Further in, the floor features various old pieces of machinery put to new uses, such as a mash vessel, which has been opened up to house a section explaining the mashing process (in which the grain and water are mixed) and the importance of hops.

The next stage, explaining the fermentation process, features walls clad in a series of illuminated pipes and a specially commissioned animation.

The nitrogenation process, which gives Guinness its texture, is communicated through a room that uses two-way mirrors and specialist lighting to create the impression of thousands of bubbles.

Dave Palmer, executive creative director and founder of Love, said: "We wanted to create a rich visitor experience, which acted to remind the world why Guinness is so iconic.

"We didn’t want to display generic brewing steps – we wanted to highlight the unique selling points – the champion Guinness yeast, the unique roasting process, the rich heritage, as well as the amazing people involved and their brewing expertise."