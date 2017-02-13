Diet Coke taps Holly Willoughby as brand ambassador

Willoughby (below), known for presenting ITV’s This Morning and Surprise Surprise, will "lend her voice" to marketing activity by Diet Coke as its brand ambassador, the Coca-Cola Company said.

Aedamar Howlett, marketing director for Coca-Cola Great Britain, said: "We’re proud to be working with Holly to bring some extra sparkle to Diet Coke activity this year. She’s the perfect partner for us. We’re looking forward to sharing what we have planned with Holly – watch this space!"

Coke did not reveal a lot of detail about how Willoughby would appear in ads, but said throughout this year she would "work with Diet Coke to shine light on campaigns that celebrate friendship, travel, fashion and fun".

In 2015 the soft-drink giant announced a major shake-up of its marketing strategy to bring all variants of Coke under one brand in its advertising.

Willoughby added: "I’ve always been a big Diet Coke fan, right from the original ‘Break’ ads we all remember with great fondness. The brand is well known for celebrating friendship, fashion and fun, which are all very important to me. I’m excited to be involved!"