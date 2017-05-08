Digital Mavericks 2017: Call for entry

The nine Digital Mavericks of 2016

Now in its third year, Digital Mavericks is more relevant than ever. This year’s Tech Nation report revealed that the UK’s tech sector leads Europe and has attracted £28bn in investment since 2011.

Furthermore, the digital economy is growing at twice the rate of the UK’s wider economy and now brings in around £97bn a year, up 30% in the last five years.

Unfortunately, female leadership within this category is not growing in tandem. The report found that men outnumber women by a ratio of three to one within the sector.

Data from a study by Barclays and the Entrepreneur Network found that only 9% of investment in UK start-ups went to companies with a female founder.

The advertising industry is doing somewhat better, but still has a long way to go. A census by the IPA earlier this year found that now hold only 30.5% of executive management positions, down from 33.1% in 2015.

So we’re here to find the women bucking this trend and give them a platform from which they can inspire others.

Last year’s list of Digital Mavericks saw women driving digital development on their own terms, defying the social pressures that see so many drop out of the digital and technology sectors mid-career.

Who are we looking for?

There's no age barrier to enter, but we're looking for women mid-careers who have made a significant impact on the brands they work for. These women have great momentum and clearly have a few more peaks to climb in their careers.

These inspirational leaders could be in a start-up, a charity, a digital agency or at the world’s biggest brands; but they must have made a tangible difference to the fortunes of the brands they work for.

In particular, we're seeking women who have:

Transformed the Status Quo of an existing business – for example through creating a new programme, group or approach to business

Are much more than ‘thought-leaders’ in their field – but are driving tangible change through their business

Are driving an innovation agenda in digital marketing

Are seeking out and achieving success on their own terms

We ask women who have been featured in our 2015 and 2016 lists to refrain from participating this time around unless they have had a significant career change since they were last featured.

How can you enter?

To enter yourself or nominate a digital marketer who is a true innovator, check out the full criteria and fill out the entry form.

You will also need a good, full colour, clear and professional high-res image suitable for print (300dpi in resolution and 15cm across at the widest point).

Send both the form and the image to Emily.Tan@haymarket.com by midnight on June 9.