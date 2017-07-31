Emily Tan
Digital Mavericks: Shortlist unveiled plus meet the judges

This year's shortlist of Digital Mavericks features entrepreneurs, brand-side digital marketers as well as agency technology specialists.

Meet the judges: Gilbert, Hunt and Salter
This shortlist of 22 women, who Campaign believes are leading the way in digital advertising and marketing technology, will be narrowed down to a final list of ten by our esteemed panel of judges.

All of those chosen understand what it takes for women to challenge the industry's status quo:

Lisa Gilbert, chief marketing officer at IBM UK and Ireland

As the steward of IBM’s brand, Lisa Gilbert is responsible for leading a multidisciplinary team covering, market intelligence, brand strategy, internal & external communications, go to market strategy and execution; campaign management, digital and events, and corporate social responsibility.

Prior to this role, Gilbert led IBM’s global campaign management practice. She has built and delivered IBM’s approach to plan and execute personalised experiences for clients and prospects as part of IBM’s data-driven marketing system. Through the use of technology, data and analytics, her extended team built the capability to understand, predict buyer behaviour, and monitor performance as the team builds out a bespoke campaign management platform called IBM Marketer’s Workspace.

Charlie Hunt, head of new business UK at DigitasLBi

Charlie Hunt has 15 years’ experience in the digital industry working with businesses across a range of sectors including telco, financial services, FMCG, travel and entertainment, at agencies including Agency Republic, Tribal DDB Sydney and DigitasLBi in client service and new-business roles. Hunt also spent 18 months as a strategic talent consultant and headhunter at The Blueprint.
She was the 2014/15 president and currently sits on the advisory board of Bloom UK, a professional network for women in communications with a vision of an industry in which all women can achieve their potential. 

Sarah Salter, innovation director at MEC Tonic

As head of MEC’s innovation division, MEC Tonic, Sarah Salter’s role is to help the agency’s clients work with startups and early stage companies to use emerging technology to accelerate people around the purchase journey. She brings her decade of experience in marketing and innovation to redefine what innovation means for MEC and its clients. Concentrating on specific innovation ventures or projects and much deeper relationships with fewer start-ups, she is helping them grow alongside MEC clients.

The women who will be considered for inclusion into the third round of Campaign's Digital Mavericks are:

  1. Amalia Agathou, innovations manager, Havas Media Group;
  2. Bogdana Butnar, head of strategy, Poke London;
  3. Cadi Jones, ‎commercial innovation director,  Clear Channel International;
  4. Chrisa Chatzisavva, associate director, paid social, Social.Labs@Ogilvy, Ogilvy UK;
  5. Eli Pinto, co-founder and chief executive, Sharp Lab UK;
  6. Emilie Tabor, founding partner and strategic director, Influencer Marketing Agency UK (co-entry);
  7. Maddie Raedts, founding partner and creative director, Influencer Marketing Agency UK (co-entry);
  8. Imogen Wethered, chief executive and co-founder, Qudini;
  9. Jenny Kitchen, managing director, Yoyo Design;
  10. Keeman Au, performance marketing strategist EMEA, Yoox Net-a-Porter;
  11. Laura Scanlon, director, TEGA Girl Effect;
  12. Libby Darley, planning director, Dentsu Aegis Network;
  13. Liza Hicks, digital marketing leader, IBM UK and Ireland;
  14. Liz Deverell-Smith, senior strategy consultant, Amaze;
  15. Malin Persson, global development manager, Glug Events;
  16. Nikolett Sik, performance marketing strategist, Net-A-Porter;
  17. Ruth Zöhrer, head of connections planning and marketing technology, Mindshare;
  18. Sara Gordon, brand and creative director, Bloom & Wild;
  19. Sophie Newton, chief operating officer, Brainlabs Digital;
  20. Tammie O’Leary, director, Vet Vouchers;
  21. Tara Carroll, social media campaigns manager, Sainsbury's;
  22. Tracey Shirtcliff, founder and chief executive, The Virtù Group.

The final Digital Mavericks list will be published online on August 31

