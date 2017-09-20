Ben Bold
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Direct Line's drones will be used to rescue people at sea

Direct Line and Saatchi & Saatchi London have formed the first partnership making use of its pioneering "Fleetlights" drone technology and donated a fleet of waterproofed drones to Caister Lifeboat Service.

Caister Lifeboat Service
Caister Lifeboat Service

The Norfolk service will use a network of Fleetlights drones equipped with high-powered lights and HD cameras to perform semi-autonomous flights to help lifeboat crews spot people stranded at sea.

Saatchi & Saatchi filmed the fleet's inaugural flight earlier this week, with the drones lighting up the sea in a 10-mile radius from the lifeboat.

Each mobile-controlled drone uses "mesh networking" tech, which helps operators spot people who would otherwise be easy to miss. At night, the technology can help rescuers see further than they usually could thanks to the high-powered lights.

After conversations with the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institute) and HM Coastguard, Direct Line decided that Caister would be the first to benefit from the technology given its distance from helicopter support.

The drones will be used in searches ahead of a potential national roll-out.

Paul Garrod, chairman of Caister Lifeboats, said: "In the past, there have been instances where we have been unsuccessful when searching for someone in need of help. Perhaps if we had been equipped with the drone technology, these searches would have had a positive outcome."

Mark Evans, Direct Line’s marketing director, added: "We deliberately created the Fleetlights code on an open-source basis in the hope that this would help us to accelerate. Now that we are using the technology to develop the drones for sea rescue it has happened much faster than anticipated."

Saatchi & Saatchi have also created a teaser clip for the full film:

The original "Fleetlights" work broke in November 2016. The drones were the latest in a series of experiments conducted by Direct Line to improve everyday objects to make people’s lives better.

They were created in collaboration with developer Micael Oborne, creator of the Mission Planner drone. Their original purpose was to bring mobile street lights to the darkest parts of the UK.

Saatchi & Saatchi won a silver and a bronze Cannes Lions for the Fleetlights campaign.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £45 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

How will GDPR impact on marketing and advertising professionals?

Promoted

September 20, 2017

How will GDPR impact on marketing and advertising professionals?

MEDIA
Let's use TV to change minds, attitudes...even society

Promoted

September 19, 2017

Let's use TV to change minds, attitudes...even society

MEDIA
Transformational tech is here, now

Promoted

September 19, 2017

Transformational tech is here, now

BRANDS
"Transparency is keeping me up at night" Marc Pritchard

Promoted

September 19, 2017

"Transparency is keeping me up at night" Marc Pritchard

MOST READ
TRENDING
Why creative people have lost their way
Share September 18, 2017 David Kolbusz

1 Why creative people have lost their way

What better way to kick off the inaugural issue of Campaign's monthly print offering than with another think piece on the current failings of our industry, written by an embittered, pretentious creative who misses "the way things used to be"...

This is the start of a new era for media agencies

2 This is the start of a new era for media agencies

Harrods closes its 124-year-old bank

3 Harrods closes its 124-year-old bank

How Airbnb built its brand by telling the world not to travel

4 How Airbnb built its brand by telling the world not to travel

OMD Worldwide: names Florian Adamski (left) chief executive and Colin Gottlieb chairman

5 OMD Worldwide names Adamski as CEO and Gottlieb as chairman

6 Guinness depicts real-life Los Angeles cowboys in stirring new ad

Share0 shares

7 Fetch strikes back at Uber lawsuit and claims non-payment

Share0 shares

8 Sainsbury's shoots ad entirely with Snapchat Spectacles

Share0 shares

9 Publicis Groupe gives Steve King responsibility for entire UK business

Share0 shares

10 TBWA\London completes new management trio with Tate as CEO

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

2 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard
Shares0

3 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'
Shares0

4 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

5 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

6 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

Share0 shares

7 Why creative people have lost their way

Share0 shares

8 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

9 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

10 Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Share0 shares