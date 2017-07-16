Disney and FA team up to get girls playing football

The first stage of the arrangement involves England women’s footballers Lucy Bronze, Ellen White, Nikita Parris, Siobhan Chamberlain and captain Steph Houghton, who will "channel their inner Disney Princesses".

The players, who face Scotland tomorrow in England’s first game of Euro 2017, star in a series of short films, in which they discuss the attributes they share with Disney princesses and the barriers they have overcome in their football careers. The films are created by Shine @ The Academy.

Anna Hill, chief marketing officer, Disney UK and Ireland, said: "At Disney we always want our characters and storytelling to be really relevant, inspire and empower children to be confident and believe in themselves, so we’re excited to be teaming up with The FA and kicking off our partnership with such an exciting campaign with the Lionesses.

"Disney has a longstanding commitment to healthy living so by encouraging girls to get out and play football, this partnership will help both organisations achieve their goals."

The FA unveiled its new strategy for women’s and girls football earlier this year, with the aims of doubling participation and doubling the number of fans by 2020, and achieving success in international tournaments by 2023.

Mark Bullingham, the FA’s group commercial director, said: "Disney is the perfect company to help us double girls football participation by 2020. We both want to get a new generation of girls active through football, to have fun while learning life skills.

"Working together with Disney’s unique range of channels, characters and franchises will help us to achieve this."

In May, Uefa announced a major Europe-wide campaign with similar aims to the FA’s strategy, centered on an energetic TV ad created by FCB Inferno. Earlier this month Channel 4, which is broadcasting matches from Euro 2017, signed up McDonald’s to sponsor its coverage.