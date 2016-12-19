Disney smashes annual box office takings record

Rogue One: the latest film from the Star Wars universe

The studio released the four biggest films of the year: Captain America: Civil War; Finding Dory; Zootopia and The Jungle Book. The first three of these each surpassed sales of $1bn, the Guardian reports. Doctor Strange, on $653m, also made the top ten.

The annual total stands to rise even higher. Star Wars spinoff Rogue One, released on 10 December in the US, made $300m in its opening weekend and is likely to remain a hit over Christmas. Animated film Moana is currently on $282m and growing.

With the global population today sitting at 7.47bn, it means Disney is likely to achieve the feat of making more than a dollar for every person on earth.

The previous record of $6.9bn was set last year by Universal, whose films included Jurassic World and Furious 7.