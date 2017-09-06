Promoted
Sonobi
Michael Connolly, chief executive officer, Sonobi
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Dmexco Decoded: Powering your advertising through technology

Tech partners can add value to your brand's digital media plan but you need to ask the right questions

Connolly…“Are you delivering your message to real people, cookies, or impressions?”
Connolly…“Are you delivering your message to real people, cookies, or impressions?”

If you are a digital media buyer, you hear a lot about how technology companies can help your advertising as you engage with Dmexco. Unlike most areas in digital media, the value that the right technology partner can deliver may not always be straightforward or clear. Each business has its own set of unique questions to ask tech partners, but the five below establish a baseline of expectations for any potential partnership. 

How much will your technology solution cost?
The true cost of a tech-powered media buy may not be immediately obvious – even though it should be. Demand transparency in fees and pricing from any partner; otherwise, you are liable to get hit by unexpected fees eroding your spend. Ask what fees beyond the direct platform fee you will pay on top of your media buy. How much of any dollar you put into the technology partner’s system goes to the publisher? What other parties are between you and the publisher?

Does the ad inventory match your quality expectations?
Just because you’re buying ads with technology doesn’t mean you should lose control over the quality of ads you purchase. Ask: will your ad be viewable? How many other ads will be on the same page? How deep in the user session is the content you are sponsoring? And you need to know: how does a partner guarantee the quality of the ad experience you are purchasing? 

How do you know your ads are being seen by your audience?
The ability to communicate a targeted message to a specific group of people is one of the core benefits of digital marketing. But a significant and expensive amount of traffic is bought, with lots of impressions wasted on bots and irrelevant audiences. How does a partner ensure your ads make it to your customers? Do they let you use your data – CRM, DMP, or any other assets you’ve created – to ensure you are speaking to those you wish to, without waste? Are you delivering your message to real people, cookies, or impressions?

How close are you to the content?
If you are looking to invest in content, you need to go directly to the people who created it – the fewer intermediaries the better. Tech firms, by their nature, act as intermediaries to content, but in doing so can create barriers. Put another way, if you’re not careful, partners can misrepresent the media they have access to and complicate your media plan, all while limiting your control. Does your partner provide direct access to content? Is all inventory direct inventory or represented by other intermediaries?

Can you be ensured of a brand-safe experience?
Beyond ensuring contextual relevance, it is important to consider the environ-ment in which content is viewed. The rise of social and user-generated content, combined with the rise in sensational content, means that before spending a penny, you need to ask: what is being done to ensure your ads will run only in places that meet your brand’s quality and context criteria?

Ultimately, the questions to ask your technology partners aren’t very different from those you should ask about any media buy. However, there is some nuance that is important to understand, as well as additional key details you need to investigate. But, by working with a trusted partner, and asking the right questions before you get engaged, you go a long way toward ensuring you make the most of your investment.

Michael Connolly is chief executive officer at Sonobi

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
WPP unveils Wavemaker as name of merged MEC-Maxus agency
Share September 06, 2017 Gideon Spanier

1 WPP unveils Wavemaker as name of merged MEC-Maxus agency

Wavemaker will be the name of the WPP agency formed by the merger of MEC and Maxus.

Marmite gene testing could prove whether you're born to 'love it or hate it'

2 Marmite gene testing could prove whether you're born to 'love it or hate it'

The secret to great creative is...account people?

3 The secret to great creative is...account people?

Barclays poised to move £60m media account to Omnicom from WPP's Maxus

4 Barclays poised to move £60m media account to Omnicom from WPP's Maxus

100 Years of Ads: Best Campaigns for Social Good

5 100 Years of Ads: Best Campaigns for Social Good

6 Your career is a collective effort

Share0 shares

7 Tyrrells launches debut TV ads with new 'absurd what we do' tagline

Share0 shares

8 Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Share0 shares

9 Sainsbury's Tu launches new brand position 'Be you' in first campaign by Portas

Share0 shares

10 Adam & Eve shareholders pocket £110m after earn-out

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

2 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

3 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Shares0

4 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

5 Job description: Campaign manager

6 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

7 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Share0 shares

8 Moneysupermarket.com pays homage to Dirty Dancing in latest spot from Mother

Share0 shares

9 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

10 WPP unveils Wavemaker as name of merged MEC-Maxus agency

Share0 shares