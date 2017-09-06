Promoted
4C Insights
Hannah Smith, agency sales director, 4C Insights
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Dmexco Decoded: Reacting to the rise of social video on Facebook and beyond

Spend on social platforms is increasing as brands tap into the growing popularity and effectiveness of social video

Smith… “Brands need to create a fully relevant, cross-channel consumer experience”
Smith… “Brands need to create a fully relevant, cross-channel consumer experience”

It has been a monumental year for Facebook. 

In June, the company announced two billion monthly active users, sharing a new mission statement to "bring the world closer together". 

To assess how this translates to social-advertising growth, 4C analysed nearly $200m in media spend from more than 1,000 brands managed through its 4C Social platform. The findings revealed Facebook had managed a 46% quarterly increase in adspend. Growing the most was the government and public sector, which, driven by the recent political climate, pushed spend on Facebook up 89% quarter-on-quarter.

Facebook provides a full-funnel solution for advertisers, connects billions of people and commands an increasing share of marketing budgets, but it is not about to rest on its laurels.

Where will Facebook go next?
Video continues to rapidly emerge as a popular channel. Why? Users go on social to be inspired, or to see something amazing or crazy that an athlete or celebrity did. Good video content is a way of tapping into this appetite, and brands are beginning to understand how social video differs from other video across the web. 

"Facebook has recently rolled out TRP buying functionalities, which allow our brands to buy social video in the same way they buy TV at a more efficient cost," says Cipora Reichman, paid social manager at Performics. "This elevates the quality of social video, making it more premium than other digital video placements."

The beauty of social-media marketing is in the fine-tuning of targeting. However, brands must build in time to balance precision and reach for the community they are targeting so the video content is highly relevant, while still achieving necessary scale. A well-targeted ad with great video content is a powerful touchpoint and can be more efficient than other video placements.

Cross-channel audiences
Total adspend on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest and Snapchat through 4C was up 42% by quarter, as more connected devices means brands need to create a fully relevant, cross-channel consumer experience. 

Take travel. With consumers seeking holiday inspiration, it emerged as the sector investing the most in Facebook, up 391% on the previous quarter. On Instagram, travel brands increased their spend by 609% in the period, leaning into the visually driven platform for promotion. 

Home and garden brands invested heavily in Twitter as consumers geared up for barbecues, up 374% on last quarter. The sector also invested in Snap Ads, increasing spend 1,189% for spring.

Understanding who to target, when to serve them content, with what type of message and through which channels, is an art. Brands must set up measurement and KPIs that will help them understand how social-media performance compares to other channels to truly understand how an audience reacts to the media it is served.

Beyond social
As social video takes centre stage, brands are also taking steps to connect audiences across channels, delivering sequential messaging that will drive consumers to conversion. And those using technology to automatically trigger social ads based on TV content are building opportunities for their brand to connect with individuals as well as improve advertising effectiveness. 

"Real-time syncing of offline and online campaigns creates new opportunities to deliver messages and message sequencing in innovative ways," says Mara Greenwald, media director at Performics. "Brands that can layer in additional audience data to deliver the right message sequence to the right audience in real-time are going to have a significant advantage."

Hannah Smith is agency sales director at 4C Insights

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
WPP unveils Wavemaker as name of merged MEC-Maxus agency
Share September 06, 2017 Gideon Spanier

1 WPP unveils Wavemaker as name of merged MEC-Maxus agency

Wavemaker will be the name of the WPP agency formed by the merger of MEC and Maxus.

Marmite gene testing could prove whether you're born to 'love it or hate it'

2 Marmite gene testing could prove whether you're born to 'love it or hate it'

The secret to great creative is...account people?

3 The secret to great creative is...account people?

Barclays poised to move £60m media account to Omnicom from WPP's Maxus

4 Barclays poised to move £60m media account to Omnicom from WPP's Maxus

100 Years of Ads: Best Campaigns for Social Good

5 100 Years of Ads: Best Campaigns for Social Good

6 Your career is a collective effort

Share0 shares

7 Tyrrells launches debut TV ads with new 'absurd what we do' tagline

Share0 shares

8 Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Share0 shares

9 Sainsbury's Tu launches new brand position 'Be you' in first campaign by Portas

Share0 shares

10 Adam & Eve shareholders pocket £110m after earn-out

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

2 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

3 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Shares0

4 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

5 Job description: Campaign manager

6 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

7 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Share0 shares

8 Moneysupermarket.com pays homage to Dirty Dancing in latest spot from Mother

Share0 shares

9 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

10 WPP unveils Wavemaker as name of merged MEC-Maxus agency

Share0 shares