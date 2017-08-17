Unruly
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Dominic West brings unexpected gravitas to a Dolmio ad

Social video experts at Unruly review Dolmio's "No drama".

Dominic West brings unexpected gravitas to a Dolmio ad

The brand has certainly made a move towards a more conventional kind of advertising.

8 / 10

Fans of prestige television will find unlikely delights in the latest spot from Dolmio. For the last few years, the pasta sauce brand’s identity has been defined (and memorably so) by an affable family of Italian puppets who chirpily ask the viewer, "When’s your Dolmio day?."

Whether you loved these felt creations or not, the brand has decided to embrace a bold new direction. For its latest campaign, Dolmio have radically cast – that’s right – real people.

But not just any old real people are suitable to fill those marionette shoes, with The Hour and The Wire’s Dominic West stepping in to replace the iconic figures.

New spot "No drama" takes place in an ordinary suburban home, where Mum is in the midst of preparing dinner. She tells her son and husband to stop playing a violent video game and join the rest of the family. Not to be distracted from his first-person shooter, Dad (West) stands and makes an impassioned speech, as if he’s literally a soldier on the frontlines.

Dressed in khakis and adopting a gruff American twang, West grumbles: "Our platoon needs us. Lives are on the line."

Even though he’s standing by a tasteful two-seat sofa, the mood is suddenly intense, swelled by an intense score. To add to the effect, the aspect ratio even changes, the screen itself adopting the widescreen look of a feature film. It’s a neat visual gag, which complements West’s so-hammy-it’s-great performance. In one of the ad’s funniest moments, he sincerely intones: "Noble men, family men, have perished trying to defeat level nine."

There are a few obvious antecedents for this kind of parody ad, with Liam Neeson having performed a similar bit of stunt casting for Clash of Clans back in 2015. Of course, the "goofy dad" stereotype is a cliché as old as advertising itself, but Dolmio manages to subvert the formula with its spot-on parody of overblown film tropes.

As you could probably predict, once West is informed there is indeed "spag bol" on the table, he snaps out of his cinematic delusion and rushes over to the table to join in for dinner. In the ad’s closing moments, the menacing score cuts as kitchen lights turn on to reveal a humble jar of Dolmio and the tagline, "No drama".

Will this West-starring campaign have the same long-tail cultural impact as Dolmio’s puppet mascots? Likely not. With "No drama", the brand has certainly made a move towards a more conventional kind of advertising.

However, there are great upsides to Dolmio’s new, more human approach. Firstly, they have face recognition in a character actor like West, who brings a gravitas far beyond what you’d expect from a pasta sauce campaign. And secondly, it’s actually funny, so what more can you ask for?

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Deloitte buys Ikea agency Acne and hires Sandoz to lead creative
Share
August 17, 2017 Emily Tan

1 Deloitte buys Ikea agency Acne and hires Sandoz to lead creative

Deloitte Digital has bought Stockholm-based Acne Agency, which has worked with brands such as H&M, Spotify and Ikea.

PR and advertising execs launch integrated creative agency

2 PR and advertising execs launch integrated creative agency

Five top directors review their first ads, plus the advice they wish they'd known then

3 Five top directors review their first ads, plus the advice they wish they'd known then

Group M rolls out viewability standards globally

4 Group M rolls out viewability standards globally

Always '#LikeAGirl' returns to fight girls' fear of failure

5 Always '#LikeAGirl' returns to fight girls' fear of failure

6 Why media agencies must move from 'what' to 'how'

Share0 shares

7 Stop and stare at what these nine brands did for the eclipse

Share0 shares

8 From puppets to gender stereotypes: how Dolmio missed the mark with its latest campaign

Share0 shares

9 Airbnb's Mildenhall: listen to your mentors

Share0 shares

10 Dolmio meets Dominic: pasta sauce brand hires Wire star West for latest ad campaign

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

2 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

3 Job description: Campaign manager

4 Job Description: Creative director

GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete
Shares0

5 GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete

6 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

Share0 shares

7 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares

8 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Share0 shares

9 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

10 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares