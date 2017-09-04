Domino's calls CRM and digital review

The review has been prompted by Iris picking up the CRM and digital remit for KFC. Hamilton Associates is handling the pitch process.

Iris previously handled the integrated Domino’s account but it lost the creative and strategy part of the business to VCCP in April following a competitive pitch. VCCP beat Brooklyn Brothers and St Luke’s to the account.

KFC launched the digital and CRM review in May after shifting its advertising account from Bartle Bogle Hegarty to Mother.

Chris Marlow, managing director of Iris, said: "Working with a brand like KFC is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and as a result, we will be parting ways with Domino’s. We are really proud of what we’ve achieved with Domino’s, we’ve worked together to achieve record growth, lots of digital and brand firsts and more importantly, we’ve had a great time doing it. We’re happy to end on a high and move forwards to start a new transformation journey with one of the world’s most recognisable brands."

Domino’s would not comment on the review.