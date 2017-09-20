Omar Oakes
Domino's unveils 'official food of everything' position in first ads by VCCP

VCCP's debut campaign for Domino's positions the pizza delivery brand as "The official food of everything" with six TV spots.

The series of ads is meant to illustrate the versatility of a freshly-ordered Domino’s Pizza by featuring humorous "real-life" situations, such as teenage nerds who try to be cool and awkward family encounters.

VCCP, which won the account in April, said the new ads portray that the brand is not just about getting fast food, but also brings people together to celebrate events as well as enjoy everyday life.

The films were written by Jack Snell, art directed by Joe Lovett, and directed by The Bobbsey Twins from Homicide through Blink Productions.

Matt Lever, VCCP's deputy executive creative director, said Domino's "must be" the best food in the world becuase pizza is the best food in the world and Domino's is the best pizza in the world. 

"With that in mind, we think Domino’s has the right to represent any moment, occasion or thing it wants," Lever explained.

"The official food of everything" campaign broke on 22 September, with media bought by Arena Media, and also runs across radio, digital, social media, Spotify, and an outdoor wrap at the Imax cinema site in London’s Waterloo. 

Domino’s is also promoting the brand messaging on dating app Tinder as part of a push towards its key 16- to 34-year-old target audience. Users will see a Domino’s-branded profile card with a tongue-in-cheek message and the "The official food of everything" strapline. When people swipe right they will be served an offer message and a call to action to click through to the Domino’s website.

Tony Holdway, sales and marketing director at Domino’s, said: "We’ve worked so closely with all our agencies partners to deliver a really fresh, impactful campaign that shows what Domino’s and pizza is all about in our customers lives.  

"The core communications on TV and digitial platforms are blended with some real innovation across OOH, cinema, Tinder and other digital spaces." 

