Dr. Martens creates roadside music activations

The activation, created by Urban Nerds Collective, will focus on three music genres and three targeted customer profiles. The emerging artists will perform in a steel shipping container.

The event has taken place in London, and will also feature in Manchester and Glasgow. It is designed to drive brand awareness and underline the brand’s aim to champion individual style and self-expression.

Tickets will be available via Dr. Martens global site, with exact locations and acts revealed just days before each event.

Urban Nerds Collective picked up the business after a competitive pitch process.

Dr. Martens UK marketing manager Daniel Freeland said: "The agency’s deep insights into our target audience has helped deliver a creative, alternative, on-brand campaign that delivers against the objectives set out at the start of the planning process.

"They have been timely, had the ability to adapt with pace and pragmatism and retained a premium feel within the designated budget."