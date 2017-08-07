Video
Drambuie puts modern touch to brand's jazz heritage

"The Brass and Crimson", lead by creative agency Exposure X, returns for a third year celebrating modern interpretations of Drambuie's jazz heritage which made it world-famous.

East London's venue the Bike Shed hosted the campaign's first stop, with jazz musician group BadBadNotGood headlining the event. Drambuie was offering its own take on classic cocktails, including a Collins and Rusty Nail.

James Taylor, Drambuie's senior brand manager, discussed how "one of the main challenges we have as a brand is we need to introduce a new generation of consumers into Drambuie", adding that the cocktails will teach a new audience on "how to drink Drambuie" in ways they may not have thought of.

