Drambuie puts modern touch to brand's jazz heritage

East London's venue the Bike Shed hosted the campaign's first stop, with jazz musician group BadBadNotGood headlining the event. Drambuie was offering its own take on classic cocktails, including a Collins and Rusty Nail.

James Taylor, Drambuie's senior brand manager, discussed how "one of the main challenges we have as a brand is we need to introduce a new generation of consumers into Drambuie", adding that the cocktails will teach a new audience on "how to drink Drambuie" in ways they may not have thought of.