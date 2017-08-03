Droga5 London wins Peroni ad business

The account moves from M&C Saatchi, which has held the business since 2012, in a pitch process run through The Observatory International.

Asahi acquired the Peroni, Grolsch and Meantime brands in 2016 from SABMiller. SABMiller was required to sell the brands for competition reasons ahead of its own £79bn acquisition by Anheuser-Busch InBev.

A statement from Peroni confirmed the win and added: "Droga5’s work will begin immediately, with the brief to further enhance the success of Peroni in the UK super-premium beer category."

In June, Peroni kicked off an outdoor campaign that harked back to its Italian heritage and used a style reminiscent of the French illustrator Malika Favre. It was created in-house.