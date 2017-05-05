Droga5 wins pitch for Secret Escapes

Droga5 beat 101 in a final shoot-out. Incumbent agency Karmarama was not involved in the process.

A TV campaign will launch in July in key markets such as the UK and Germany. Secret Escapes founders Tom Valentine and Alex Saint made the appointment alongside global chief marketing officer Cian Weeresinghe.

Weeresinghe said: "TV has proved a potent medium for us. Partnering Droga5 will ensure our offer of luxury travel for the lowest prices anywhere continues to really stand out."

In 2015, Karmarama created a campaign using the #SmugFace hashtag about the feeling members have when they land a discounted luxury holiday.

Previous work was by Big Al’s Creative Emporium.