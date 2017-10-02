Emily Tan
Dropbox launches global 'creative energy' campaign to push rebrand

Dropbox has redesigned its logo and introduced a colourful new look to underscore its new global brand campaign focusing on creative energy.

The campaign, which has launched in the US and will be rolling out next in the UK and Australia, aims to position Dropbox not just as a place to store files but a workspace that brings teams and ideas together. 

Dropbox's rebrand includes a new look with contrasting colours, type and imagery. 

In contrast, the new logo is cleaner and simpler, evolving from a literal box to a collection of surfaces to illustrate Dropbox as an open platform and a place for creation.

The campaign was created by 72andSunny Los Angeles and global media is being managed by Starcom.

Dropbox is also partnering with artists to create visual metaphors for collaboration, and these will roll out in the next few weeks and months

 

