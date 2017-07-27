DW Fitness First sponsors Sky Sports Mix

It is the first brand campaign from DW Fitness First since it acquired London-based gym chain Fitness First last year.

The company wants to reach a wide demographic from people who regularly enjoy sports and fitness to those who are looking to just move a little bit more.

The 12-month deal, brokered by Electric Glue, features idents created by Hatch around Sky Sports Mix programmes, and cover people playing sports as well as gym goers.

The work was created by Ben Harvie and Bryony Watson, and directed by Mark Harrison through Hatch.

DW Fitness First is also launching 30-second TV spots next month. These will initially be aimed at a male audience with a football theme, and then a wider audience with a gym-themed creative. It will also make use of Sky AdSmart to target people dependent on their location.

Lee Pinnington, director of marketing at DW Fitness First, explained that this is the company’s first brand awareness campaign. He said: "We have never really put ourselves out there, and we haven’t told the story of the Fitness First acquisition either."

The Sky Sports Mix sponsorship is part of an "always-on strategy".

He added that since the London 2012 Olympics, the Rio Games last year, and government campaigns such as Sport England's "This girl can" there has been a societal move towards more sports.