E4 launches interactive campaign 'first' for VisitScotland

The 60-second spots will launch on E4 on 11 September at 10.15pm on weeknights during Celebs Go Dating, the reality show in which celebrities go on dates with members of the public.

The premise of each ad is that six young travelers will experience a range of activities across Scotland by showing what they have been up to over the last 24 hours. Viewers will then have the chance to vote on Twitter for the activity they would like the cast to perform the next day, using the hashtag #ScotE4.

The Twitter poll will remain live for half an hour after the ad has aired, with a production crew prepared to move to the next location for the following day’s spot.

Channel 4 described the campaign, brokered by its sales arm 4Sales, as a first for its entertainment channel E4. Today the broadcaster is launching an ad on E4 that offers viewers the chance to be one of six cast members in next month’s spots.

The partnership was brokered by Jack Bridgewater, partnership account manager in 4Sales' Manchester office. The Chase Films, a production company that is also based in Manchester, is creating the ads.

Fiona Holmes, VisitScotland’s assistant marketing manager, said: "Scotland is an exciting, contemporary destination, much more than haggis, tartan and Nessie, and that’s exactly what we hope to show in this exciting campaign.

"We want to challenge viewers’ preconceptions and show them that Scotland is the ultimate playground for the young and adventurous. As a millennial myself, I was keen to help create an action-packed itinerary filled with everything from mountain biking and music to sea-kayaking and sled dog safaris."