James Page
Added 10 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

How easyJet targeted spontaneous travellers with a cafe

EasyJet, the budget airline, opened a Dutch-inspired pop-up café offering local cuisine sprinkles on bread to promote spontaneous travel.

The three-day pop-up offered sprinkle manicures, as well as a chance to add some colour to beards, upon stepping through a plane door entrance. Visitors also enjoyed a light show.

Mary Newcombe, marketing manager at easyJet, explained that the pop-up supported the brand's marketing strategy by giving people a taste of a different culture and inspire them to visit the destination.

Newcombe added that the pop-up targeted "generation easyJet", people who are curious, open to new experiences and more likely to take a spontaneous trip abroad.

We should be glad TfL has the moral backbone Uber supporters lack
We should be glad TfL has the moral backbone Uber supporters lack

The response to Transport for London's decision not to renew Uber's licence is a vignette for our times.

Unilever marketing boss Weed reveals 5C brand strategy

Unilever marketing boss Weed reveals 5C brand strategy

TBWA\London completes new management trio with Tate as CEO

TBWA\London completes new management trio with Tate as CEO

Ex-TBWA strategy chief Torode launches collective as antidote to broken agency model

Ex-TBWA strategy chief Torode launches collective as antidote to broken agency model

Making Tesco great again

Making Tesco great again

'No room for assholes': how Sara Tate plans to revitalise TBWA\London

John Lewis pioneers Facebook's 360 shoppable ad

Domino's unveils 'official food of everything' position in first ads by VCCP

Barclaycard TV ad encourages wannabe hobbyists to spend money and 'start today'

Uber loses licence in London

Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond
What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard
Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

Why creative people have lost their way
Why creative people have lost their way

Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

We need to talk about the Trivago ad

Job description: Campaign manager

Job description: Creative director

Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

