How easyJet targeted spontaneous travellers with a cafe

The three-day pop-up offered sprinkle manicures, as well as a chance to add some colour to beards, upon stepping through a plane door entrance. Visitors also enjoyed a light show.



Mary Newcombe, marketing manager at easyJet, explained that the pop-up supported the brand's marketing strategy by giving people a taste of a different culture and inspire them to visit the destination.

Newcombe added that the pop-up targeted "generation easyJet", people who are curious, open to new experiences and more likely to take a spontaneous trip abroad.