Ed Warren departs Creature of London

Andrew Gibson, head of strategy, will step up into the new role of chief strategy officer.

Gibson will work with the remaining founders – Dan Shute, Stu Outhwaite and Ben Middleton, who will become chief executive and joint chief creative officers respectively – and chief finance officer Shirley Watson.



(L-R): Stu Outhwaite, Dan Shute, Andrew Gibson, Ben Middleton

Joining Creature three years ago as a strategist, Gibson previously worked at McCann.

Creature lost Zoopla, Carling and Dreams in 2016. However, in December, it picked up Mission Foods.

Shute said: "Ed’s one of the best and smartest people I’ve ever worked with. The first phase of Creature’s journey is ending with no small amount of hugging. Gibbo is a spectacularly talented strategist and an all-round great guy. Creature’s next phase promises to be more exciting still. Let’s misbehave."