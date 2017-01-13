Robert Smith
Added 33 minutes ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Edelman Trust Barometer reveals 'unprecedented crisis of trust' in UK and beyond

The British public's trust in business, government, media and NGOs is plummeting because of an "unprecedented crisis of trust shared across the Western world", Edelman's Trust Barometer 2017 has found.

Edelman Trust Barometer reveals 'unprecedented crisis of trust' in UK and beyond

And ominously, the firm's UK chief Ed Williams has warned that 2017 "could be far worse" than last year in terms of people feeling "let down by the system".

The report, now in its 17th year, questioned 33,000 respondents globally including 1,150 people in the UK during the Autumn, either side of Donald Trump's election as US President.

And for the first time, a separate UK-specific supplement was produced, based on a survey of 1,500 members of the British public, conducted in the final week of 2016 and the first week of 2017.

The report shows levels of trust in the UK government, media, businesses and NGOs have all dropped sharply - not just over the 12 months between the 2016 and 2017 global reports, but between the Autumn and end of year surveys. It follows a rebound in trust witnessed in the 2016 report.

The number of people in the UK saying they trusted the media fell from 36 per cent in 2016's Trust Barometer to 32 per cent for the autumn survey. Figures from the end of year research show that trust fell further, and now sit at 24 per cent.

Charities, meanwhile, took the biggest trust hit, dropping from what the report terms a "neutral" position of 50 per cent trust in 2016, to 46 per cent in the autumn, to 32 per cent at the turn of 2017.

The UK Government, in which trust was already low at 36 per cent last year, recorded the same level of confidence in the autumn report, but then saw confidence fall to 26 per cent by the start of 2017.

Trust in UK business fell only marginally from 46 per cent last year to 45 per cent in the autumn, but then plummeted to 33 per cent, according to the data for the start of 2017.

According to Edelman, the plunge in national confidence in recent weeks was caused by an "acute sense of foreboding" that most people believe cannot be solved by politicians and business leaders.

Business to bounce back?

Despite confidence in business tumbling, the global barometer report argues that trust can be regained if companies learn to play a more positive role in society.

To do this, businesses must have conversations with customers, communities and workers, as opposed to talking at them, it says.

Businesses are advised to harness the potential of "ordinary employees" as spokespeople.

Social media is deemed by the public to the best medium for businesses to communicate, ahead of traditional advertising.

The Brexit effect

The UK section of the global report also reveals a divide created by of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Only 31 per cent of people said they were more confident about their futures because of the referendum, while 36 per cent are more worried and 29 per cent remain unchanged.

Those on high incomes - typically between £100,000 and £650,000 - were found to be more confident than those on very low incomes - typically less than £15,000 - by a margin on 49 per cent to 33 per cent.

However, the Barometer reveals that the Brexit vote itself was not the main cause of uncertainty.

Britons are most fearful about factors including immigration and the speed of technological change, which has led them to believe society is "not fair", the report shows.

Edelman UK chief executive Ed Williams said: "If we thought 2016 was bad, 2017 could be far worse. The virus that has understandably destroyed trust among those who feel let down by the system has now obviously spread. 

"Even those who got richer after the financial crisis exhibit declining trust in the key pillars of society - politicians, business leaders, NGOs and the media."

This article was first published on www.prweek.com

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
10 female directors you should know
Share January 13, 2017 Andy Fowler

1 10 female directors you should know

After pledging to include a female director in every three-way pitch, Brothers and Sisters' Andy Fowler names the ones to watch.

What's next for Saatchi & Saatchi after Senior's departure

2 What's next for Saatchi & Saatchi after Senior's departure

Robert Senior steps down from Saatchi & Saatchi

3 Robert Senior steps down from Saatchi & Saatchi

The year ahead for radio: this 'dead medium' has never been so alive

4 The year ahead for radio: this 'dead medium' has never been so alive

David Kolbusz: 2017 must see a return to genuine creativity

5 David Kolbusz: 2017 must see a return to genuine creativity

6 James Wildman poised to quit Trinity Mirror to head Hearst UK

Share0 shares

7 Snapchat opens talks with agencies ahead of UK push

Share0 shares

8 CES 2017: A glimpse into the future of marketing

Share0 shares

9 Ikea invites people to 'win at sleeping' by reclaiming the bedroom

Share0 shares

10 Protein World signs up Khloé Kardashian to 'empower' young women

Share0 shares
How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Shares0
Share January 03, 2017

1 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

To showcase innovation and good practice, Campaign is publishing the best case studies from the 2016 Marketing New Thinking Awards, held in association with Sky Media. EasyJet and Havas Helia triumphed in the Data Creativity category for their data-driven work on the airline's 20th anniversary.

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0

2 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

3 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

4 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

7 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

8 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

9 Red Bull was most shared video brand of 2016

Share0 shares

10 Change4Life launches food tracker app in £6.3m campaign

Share0 shares

Just published

Edelman Trust Barometer reveals 'unprecedented crisis of trust' in UK and beyond

Edelman Trust Barometer reveals 'unprecedented crisis of trust' in UK and beyond

Condé Nast promotes Blau and Read to succeed Nicholas Coleridge

Condé Nast promotes Blau and Read to succeed Nicholas Coleridge

Done deal? Why M&A trends suggest a Google/Facebook duopoly is not inevitable

Done deal? Why M&A trends suggest a Google/Facebook duopoly is not inevitable

Diary of an agency start-up: getting excited about new systems

Diary of an agency start-up: getting excited about new systems

Review recap: Rolls-Royce, Virgin Atlantic/Virgin Holidays, Snapchat

Review recap: Rolls-Royce, Virgin Atlantic/Virgin Holidays, Snapchat

More