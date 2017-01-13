Omar Oakes
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

EE fined £2.7m by Ofcom for overcharging customers

EE has been fined £2.7m by Ofcom for overcharging almost 40,000 of its customers.

EE: launched its first joint brand campaign last year starring Kevin Bacon and Rio Ferdinand
EE: launched its first joint brand campaign last year starring Kevin Bacon and Rio Ferdinand

The telecoms regulator imposed the fine after concluding EE made "fundamental billing mistakes" which resulted in £250,000 in extra charges. 

Ofcom’s probe found EE broke a fundamental billing rule on two separate occasions related to the use of its customer services helpline.

EE customers who used the 150 customer servives number while roaming within the European Union were incorrectly charged as if they had called the US, with 32,145 customers overcharged to the tune of about £245,700.

While Ofcom accepted EE did not set out to make money from the billing mistakes, the watchdog criticised EE for "carelessness or negligence".

Ofcom said: "EE wrongly decided it couldn’t identify the people it overcharged and was proposing to give their money to charity, which would have left them out of pocket."

Then, despite making it free to call or text the 150 number from within the EU from 18 November 2015, EE continued to bill 7,764 customers up until 11 January 2016, Ofcom said. This led to customers being overcharged by £2,203.33, although EE did promptly issue full refunds.

While the majority of customers have now been refunded, Ofcom said EE was unable to identify at least 6,905 customers, who were more than £60,000 out of pocket in total.

EE has made a donation of just under £62,000 to charity in lieu of the payments owed to these customers. But, in addition to today’s fine, Ofcom is requiring EE to make further attempts to trace and refund every customer who was overcharged.

Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom’s consumer group director, said: "EE didn’t take enough care to ensure that its customers were billed accurately. This ended up costing customers thousands of pounds, which is completely unacceptable.

"We monitor how phone companies bill their customers, and will not tolerate careless mistakes. Any company that breaks Ofcom’s rules should expect similar consequences."

Last year, Ofcom fined Vodafone £4.6m for mis-selling and not handling complaints properly.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
10 female directors you should know
Share January 13, 2017 Andy Fowler

1 10 female directors you should know

After pledging to include a female director in every three-way pitch, Brothers and Sisters' Andy Fowler names the ones to watch.

What's next for Saatchi & Saatchi after Senior's departure

2 What's next for Saatchi & Saatchi after Senior's departure

Sainsbury's marketing director Sarah Warby to leave

3 Sainsbury's marketing director Sarah Warby to leave

Santander turns to user generated content in multi-channel campaign

4 Santander turns to user generated content in multi-channel campaign

The year ahead for radio: this 'dead medium' has never been so alive

5 The year ahead for radio: this 'dead medium' has never been so alive

6 David Kolbusz: 2017 must see a return to genuine creativity

Share0 shares

7 Lucky Generals in Omnicom talks

Share0 shares

8 Snapchat opens talks with agencies ahead of UK push

Share0 shares

9 Protein World signs up Khloé Kardashian to 'empower' young women

Share0 shares

10 The year ahead for digital agencies is set to be Darwinian

Share0 shares
How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Shares0
Share January 03, 2017

1 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

To showcase innovation and good practice, Campaign is publishing the best case studies from the 2016 Marketing New Thinking Awards, held in association with Sky Media. EasyJet and Havas Helia triumphed in the Data Creativity category for their data-driven work on the airline's 20th anniversary.

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0

2 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

3 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

4 Job Description: Creative director

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

5 Job description: Campaign manager

6 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

7 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

8 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

9 Red Bull was most shared video brand of 2016

Share0 shares

10 CES 2017: A glimpse into the future of marketing

Share0 shares

Just published

EE fined £2.7m by Ofcom for overcharging customers

EE fined £2.7m by Ofcom for overcharging customers

Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

Dentsu investigation shows scale of improper digital transactions

Dentsu investigation shows scale of improper digital transactions

UKTV and Channel 4 strike £1bn-plus ad sales deal

UKTV and Channel 4 strike £1bn-plus ad sales deal

Whatever next? What the fast pace of tech development means for marketers

Whatever next? What the fast pace of tech development means for marketers

More