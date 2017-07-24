Gurjit Degun
EE takes customers to EE class in ad for free Apple Music

EE is promoting a high-end service in its latest spot, which features Kevin Bacon as a first class air steward who upgrades customers to tell them about an offer for free Apple Music for six months.

The network is offering all pay monthly mobile handset and SIM-only customers the option to sign up to the music streaming app at no cost, inclusive of the data used for the app.

In the ad created by Saatchi & Saatchi London Bacon takes passengers boarding a flight into EE class, a similar experience to first class, and explains the deal by interspersing his words and actions with the names of music artists such as Little Mix and Stormzy.

The spot was created by Harriet Ronn and Barney Spiro, and directed by Hank Perlman through Hungry Man Productions.

The 40-second film airs on TV tomorrow, with 20-second versions used for social media channels and video-on-demand platforms.

In a partnership with Channel 4 EE will create several 30-second films featuring Katherine Ryan, Steve Jones and Jamie Laing talking about their favourite music and music moments. These will run against key Channel 4 spots over the weekend.

The media planning and buying was handled by Maxus.

Max Taylor, managing director of marketing at EE, said: "Due to the overwhelming response from customers for the original offer, we have decided to extend it to all pay monthly mobile customers – and this time with inclusive data. We wanted a campaign that really brought to life how our customers get a different class of service with EE.

"Our award-winning 4G network is optimised to deliver the best music streaming experience. With 4G coverage that extends to 80% of the UK’s landmass and the fastest mobile speeds of any UK operator, our customers can enjoy a seamless Apple Music streaming experience wherever they are."

