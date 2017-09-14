Nicola Kemp
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Employers are failing to embrace flexible working revolution

Less than one in ten jobs paying over £20,000 are advertised as being open to flexible working, despite the fact that 63% of permanent full time employees now work flexibly.

Employers are failing to embrace flexible working revolution

This "advertising gap" was revealed today in Timewise’s new report, A Talent Imperativesupported by EY Flexible Working. The research revealed that 25% of all full time workers would specifically prefer to work part time for part time wages if it did not affect their pay per hour or career progression.

The research also busted open the "mum myth" - the notion that flexible working is primarily the preserve of mothers - with a strong preference for non-traditional working patterns from both male (84%) and female (91%) full time workers.

Karen Mattison, joint chief executive, Timewise, said that the new research sends a powerful message to those in the advertising and marketing world who are facing challenges in the war on talent.

She added: "The data proves, once and for all, that how people in the UK work, has changed. Flexibility is the new form, and people of all ages, both men and women, expect it. Nearly 9 in 10 of full time workers either have some form of flexibility, or they want it. And when it comes to Gen Y – those at the forefront of the marketing and advertising sectors, they are leading the charge."

According to Mattisson, it is now the flexible jobs market that needs to catch-up. "Flexible working policies are no longer enough, agencies and businesses alike need to implement robust flexible working strategies – from how they adapt to hiring flexibly, design roles and working patterns creatively, to establishing a culture fit for the future, and the skilled talent that they need," she explained.

The research suggests the importance of flexible working is only set to grow in importance. More than 73% of those aged 18 to 34 who are working full time do so flexibly. Additionally, 69% of those who do not currently work flexibly would like to do so,

According to Timewise, given the levels of uncertainty about the potential impact of Brexit on the workplace, the new requirements to publish gender pay figures and the rise of automation, getting flexibility right will be an imperative for employers who want to attract and keep the best possible people at a time of skills shortages. 

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
Let's use TV to change minds, attitudes...even society

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago

Let's use TV to change minds, attitudes...even society

MEDIA
Transformational tech is here, now

Promoted

Added 7 hours ago

Transformational tech is here, now

BRANDS
"Transparency is keeping me up at night" Marc Pritchard

Promoted

Added 10 hours ago

"Transparency is keeping me up at night" Marc Pritchard

BRANDS
"We have to get out of our segments": Alison Lewis, global CMO, Johnson & Johnson

Promoted

Added 30 hours ago

"We have to get out of our segments": Alison Lewis, global CMO, Johnson & Johnson

MOST READ
TRENDING
WPP combines five brand and design agencies amid company restructure
Share September 14, 2017 Omar Oakes

1 WPP combines five brand and design agencies amid company restructure

Five WPP brand consultancies and design agencies, including Brand Union and The Partners, are being combined under a single brand.

Why creative people have lost their way

2 Why creative people have lost their way

This is the start of a new era for media agencies

3 This is the start of a new era for media agencies

Meet the brain behind Accenture Interactive's acquisition spree

4 Meet the brain behind Accenture Interactive's acquisition spree

Harrods closes its 124-year-old bank

5 Harrods closes its 124-year-old bank

6 Publicis London reinforces creative department with three overseas hirings

Share0 shares

7 How Airbnb built its brand by telling the world not to travel

Share0 shares

8 Guinness depicts real-life Los Angeles cowboys in stirring new ad

Share0 shares

9 Naomi Campbell fronts karaoke squad for H&M ad campaign

Share0 shares

10 Should advertisers be worried about Facebook's false audience figures?

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

2 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard
Shares0

3 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'
Shares0

4 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

5 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

6 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

8 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

9 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

10 Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Share0 shares