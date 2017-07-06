Omar Oakes
England's Euro football victory watched by record audience on Channel 4

Channel 4's coverage of England's victory over France in the Women's Euro 2017 football championship attracted the biggest ever UK TV audience for a women's football match.



 The coverage had a peak of 3.3 million viewers and averaged two million viewers with a 10.4% share of audience on Sunday night. 

It also outperformed Channel 4’s slot average for all individuals as well as Channel 4’s key demographics of 16- to 34-year-olds and ABC1s.

England’s semi-final encounter with the Netherlands, the host nation, could set a new audience-viewing record when the teams face off on 3 August.

Stephen Lyle, Channel 4 commissioning editor for sport, said: "The Lionesses are performing magnificently and we’re delighted to have attracted the largest ever TV audience for a women’s international match. 

"As England progress to the final stages of the competition we hope even more of the nation will get behind them."

