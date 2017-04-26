Entries open for 2017 Media Week Awards

Agencies and media owners will be competing in more than two dozen categories, including agency of the year, won by PHD last year, and sales team of the year, won by ITV in 2016.

There is a new audio category to reward the best commercial work in this dynamic and rapidly growing sector that spans radio, podcasting, streaming and voice recognition.

The best use of audio award, in partnership with commercial radio trade body Radiocentre, is open to media owners and agencies.

The deadline for entries to be submitted is 29 June and more than 60 judges from across the media industry will decide the shortlists and crown the winners.

Campaign’s Media Week Awards are highly prized because they recognise agencies and media owners for their innovation, creativity and business impact and are judged by their peers.

The black tie awards dinner is on 12 October at the Grosvenor House in London’s Park Lane.

For full details and the awards entry kit, go to mediaweekawards.co.uk.