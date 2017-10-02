Sara Kimberley
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

ESI Media unveils ad platform for trending stories

ESI Media has showcased its new innovative ad offering, ESI RealTime and ESI Moments, which allows advertisers and agencies to create ads around trending articles on The Independent and Evening Standard.

ESI Media unveils ad platform for trending stories

The platform, which has had a soft launch, was unveiled at this year’s IAB Digital Upfronts.

ESI RealTime uses real-time trending article data to inform and optimise advertising campaigns. Agencies and advertisers alike can log on to the ESI RealTime dashboard to place ads themselves around trending or relevant articles across the ESI Media portfolio, which includes The Independent and The London Evening Standard.

The platform uses engagement data from its tool that is already employed by its newsroom, which informs journalists what stories are popular with readers.

ESI Moments, a bespoke ESI platform, informs advertisers which relevant stories are trending and likely to carry on trending, giving advertisers a two hour window to create a bespoke banner or display ad to feature round the article.

The platform has already been trialled by Kronenbourg 1664, through Publicis, who created bespoke ads around four popular articles that were based around the solar eclipse, football’s deadline day and a new pink type of chocolate. The successful two-month campaign is understood to have generated over 2 million impressions.

ESI Media has also partnered with Amazon Alexa’s new video app across the Standard’s Going Out section. Amazon Alexa users using the new video app can ask Alexa about what to see in London before being served a video from the paper’s editorial team giving people options.

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £45 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

AGENCY
Think you can design Campaign's cover? Prove it. Competition time.

Promoted

October 02, 2017

Think you can design Campaign's cover? Prove it. Competition time.

MEDIA
Watch: Judges give their verdict on Ocean Digital Creative contest 2017 entries

Promoted

October 02, 2017
Ocean

Watch: Judges give their verdict on Ocean Digital Creative contest 2017 entries

MEDIA
Engage 2017: creating the future, together.

Promoted

September 28, 2017

Engage 2017: creating the future, together.

5 reasons employers should say yes to awards

Promoted

September 28, 2017

5 reasons employers should say yes to awards