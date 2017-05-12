Maisie McCabe
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Is it ethical for media owners to target people by emotion?

Facebook is under fire after a newspaper probe but, arguably, this tactic isn't new.

Is it ethical for media owners to target people by emotion?

News Corp’s pushback against the major digital players shows no sign of abating. The Times’ investigation into brand safety on YouTube and nefarious content on Facebook reverberated around the world. Now, on the other side of the globe, its sister paper The Australian is back on the attack. 

In April, The Australian revealed that media agencies were receiving rebates based on how many members of staff they had. It also reported that media leaders were receiving all-expenses-paid trips to Menlo Park. Last week, the stakes were raised when The Australian reported on an internal Facebook document produced for a major Australian bank that explained it could target young people when they were feeling "worthless" and "insecure".

After initially saying it had opened an investigation, Facebook changed tack. The company now says it does not "offer tools to target people based on their emotional state". Moreover, it says the research was "intended to help marketers understand how people express themselves on Facebook" and "never used to target ads". 

"Using the clout of Facebook to take commercial advantage of the emotionally vulnerable? That sends a different kind of shiver down my neck," Xavier Rees, chief executive of Havas London, says.

However, if a platform is able to keep an eye on its users’ mental states, it might be able to help if something is wrong. "If this information means you can display charities or organisations that can help them, this is not exploitative – it’s providing help and a service," Victoria Fox, chief executive of Lida, says. 

But organisations need to tread carefully. In 2014, Samaritans and Jam (now DF London) had to pull a service that informed a user’s followers when they were in need of emotional support following accusations that it could facilitate bullying. 

Moreover, selling by emotion is nothing new for media owners. Glossy magazines, cinema sales houses and even newspapers flog their ad space based on the way their content makes their customers feel. 

The strength of the reaction to the Facebook story could be a reflection of the company’s scale as well as distrust stemming from its manipulative news feed experiment in 2014. Despite these concerns, some expect emotional targeting to become a reality. 

"Long term, where there is consent and where it is appropriate, emotions will be used to target consumers to deliver the most relevant experience," Andy Pringle, head of performance media at Zenith, says. 

NO

 Sarah Baumann, Deputy chief executive, Leo Burnett

Sarah Baumann Deputy chief executive, Leo Bu"Targeting people when they are vulnerable is wrong. It’s wrong for the industry too because irresponsible targeting threatens to further erode consumer trust. We need to win audiences over for brands, and this means treating them as people."nett
NO

 Dominic Williams, Outgoing chief trading officer, Amplifi

"Data gives us an opportunity to create more relevant ad messaging. We support any of our partners who want to use data to deliver ads that are meaningful to consumers. However, media vendors have a responsibility to apply data with sensitivity."
NO

 Malcolm White, Founder, Krow

"Playing on emotions. Identifying vulnerabilities and exploiting them. Appearing uninvited in homes, at work or when out and about, or all of these places, so that it feels like resistance is futile. Doing it persistently. This isn’t targeting. It’s stalking."
YES

 Karen Stacey, Chief executive, Digital Cinema Media

"It is essential for brands to build powerful emotional connections with consumers as this will create long-term value for the brand and the business. Media owners have a responsibility to provide an environment that is safe and appropriate."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Mother New York fills resume gaps with 'The Pregnancy Pause'
Share May 12, 2017 Kathryn Luttner

1 Mother New York fills resume gaps with 'The Pregnancy Pause'

For Mother's Day, the agency gives job-hunters a way to proudly display maternity leave as a full-time job.

No laughing matter: Why advertising isn't funny anymore

2 No laughing matter: Why advertising isn't funny anymore

Skittles strikes the wrong cord with Mother's Day ad

3 Skittles strikes the wrong cord with Mother's Day ad

Consulting or IT giant to buy big six ad group 'within next five years'

4 Consulting or IT giant to buy big six ad group 'within next five years'

See the 5 most creative Mother's Day ads of 2017

5 See the 5 most creative Mother's Day ads of 2017

6 Will the new M&S brand strategy boost the retailer's fashion and food credentials?

Share0 shares

7 Warner Music poaches Channel 4's Allison and Bovill

Share0 shares

8 Hearst and Condé Nast withdraw from Comag

Share0 shares

9 Vivendi to buy Bollore's 60% stake in Havas in €2.3bn swoop

Share0 shares

10 McDonald's says sorry for exploiting childhood bereavement

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

7 M&S unveils 'radical' new brand campaign created by Grey London

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

Share0 shares

10 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares

Just published

Tesco partnership offers boost to 'free-from' brands

Tesco partnership offers boost to 'free-from' brands

Byron hires top marketer from Wagamama as MD

Byron hires top marketer from Wagamama as MD

Here's where your programmatic spend should be going

Here's where your programmatic spend should be going

Maurice Saatchi joins adland in paying tribute to 80s TV director Jon Staton

Maurice Saatchi joins adland in paying tribute to 80s TV director Jon Staton

OMD UK leads shortlist for 2017 Outdoor Media Awards

OMD UK leads shortlist for 2017 Outdoor Media Awards

More