Gurjit Degun
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Event Magazine is joining forces with Campaign

Event Magazine is moving to a new home and taking on a new name in the heart of marcomms conversations within Campaign. Experiences editor Gurjit Degun explains why.

Event Magazine is joining forces with Campaign

From 4 September, Event will be known as Experiences and available at www.campaignlive.co.uk/experiences.

In 2014 Event narrowed its focus to squarely champion brand experiences and did this with force, revamping its entire awards categories and live and digital portfolio.

We launched the Brand Experience Report, now in its third year and recognised as the only research piece of its kind.

Over the course of the past three years the vibrant community that we report on has flourished, delivering some of the most inspired campaigns that have gained global recognition and swept the board at Cannes Lions.

The experience economy is upon us and for Event to truly champion brand experiences, then we need to take our place within the Campaign website.

The new Experiences channel will be Event's new digital home, bringing together our most popular content, including our quarterly trends reports, global brand activation case studies and experiential agency news.

The channel will include an enhanced video playlist of the best work and analysis produced by Campaign's award-winning content team. We can now showcase your work alongside a multitude of campaigns, on a site where the most ambitious marketers and creatives convene.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Share Added 35 hours ago Sarah Hardcastle

1 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

The British public deserves better than a bored model with a big search bar.

Mother elevates new generation of partners to run London

2 Mother elevates new generation of partners to run London

Alexa on trial: an agency experiment

3 Alexa on trial: an agency experiment

Media is where agencies are hurting

4 Media is where agencies are hurting

Ebay kicks off UK leg of global colour-filled campaign

5 Ebay kicks off UK leg of global colour-filled campaign

6 Carlsberg awards global media to Initiative

Share0 shares

7 Walkers campaign asks customers to 'choose or lose' famous flavours

Share0 shares

8 Facebook withdraws 17 ad formats

Share0 shares

9 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

10 Amazon signals earthquake for grocery industry by cutting prices at Whole Foods

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

2 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

3 Job description: Campaign manager

4 Job description: Creative director

GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete
Shares0

5 GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete

6 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares

7 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

8 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Share0 shares

9 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

Share0 shares

10 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares