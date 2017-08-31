Event Magazine is joining forces with Campaign

From 4 September, Event will be known as Experiences and available at www.campaignlive.co.uk/experiences.

In 2014 Event narrowed its focus to squarely champion brand experiences and did this with force, revamping its entire awards categories and live and digital portfolio.

We launched the Brand Experience Report, now in its third year and recognised as the only research piece of its kind.

Over the course of the past three years the vibrant community that we report on has flourished, delivering some of the most inspired campaigns that have gained global recognition and swept the board at Cannes Lions.

The experience economy is upon us and for Event to truly champion brand experiences, then we need to take our place within the Campaign website.

The new Experiences channel will be Event's new digital home, bringing together our most popular content, including our quarterly trends reports, global brand activation case studies and experiential agency news.

The channel will include an enhanced video playlist of the best work and analysis produced by Campaign's award-winning content team. We can now showcase your work alongside a multitude of campaigns, on a site where the most ambitious marketers and creatives convene.