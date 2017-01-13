Matthew Chapman
Added 27 minutes ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Every Euro spent on advertising 'boosts GDP sevenfold'

Every euro spent on advertising generates a seven-fold boost to GDP, according to a pan-European Union report by Deloitte.

The ad industry is concerned about the ePrivacy directive
The ad industry is concerned about the ePrivacy directive

The Value of Advertising report was funded by the World Federation of Advertisers and claims to be the first EU-wide report to isolate the economic and social contribution of advertising and its ability to drive economic growth across the UK.

It attempts to express the impact of advertising at a time when the World Federation of Advertisers is concerned the economic benefits of advertising could be diminished.

Among its concerns is the European Commission’s latest draft of the ePrivacy directive that could significantly disrupt the online ad market by reducing spend.

The European ad industry is calling for a moratorium on further restrictions on advertising to ensure the impact of any new rules any unintended consequences is fully assessed.

Deloitte’s econometric modelling found advertising contributed to nearly six million jobs across the EU and 4.6% of total GDP.

Research stated the €92bn (£80.4bn) spent on advertising in 2014 within the EU would have contributed €643bn to GDP, which equates to 4.6% of overall EU GDP.

The 5.8 million jobs supported by advertising is equivalent to 2.6% of all EU employment, according to the report.

Some 16% of the 5.8 million figure are those directly employed in the production of advertising, a further 10% include jobs created in media and online businesses that are funded by advertising. 

The remaining 74% are the jobs created in the wider economy as a consequence of advertising activity.

Deloitte defines this as "sales jobs to roles supporting the ad business in industries such as hospitality" and roles created by "advertising-stimulated demand for products and services".

World Federation of Advertisers chief executive Stephan Loerke said: "Advertising is a vital economic engine that encourages competition, drives innovation in business and provides significant benefits to society by funding or part funding media services, from news to entertainment.

"Policy-makers should be mindful that ad restrictions have important economic, social, and cultural consequences. 

Deloitte’s research also highlighted the social benefits of advertising such as its ability to support news, entertainment and communication tools for a reduced cost or for free.

It also argued that "outdoor advertising provides additional civic benefits in the form of an improved urban environment while search engines help people to reduce both the time and financial cost of seeking new information".

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
10 female directors you should know
Share January 13, 2017 Andy Fowler

1 10 female directors you should know

After pledging to include a female director in every three-way pitch, Brothers and Sisters' Andy Fowler names the ones to watch.

What's next for Saatchi & Saatchi after Senior's departure

2 What's next for Saatchi & Saatchi after Senior's departure

Robert Senior steps down from Saatchi & Saatchi

3 Robert Senior steps down from Saatchi & Saatchi

James Wildman: poised to quit Trinity Mirror

4 James Wildman poised to quit Trinity Mirror to head Hearst UK

The year ahead for radio: this 'dead medium' has never been so alive

5 The year ahead for radio: this 'dead medium' has never been so alive

6 David Kolbusz: 2017 must see a return to genuine creativity

Share0 shares

7 Snapchat opens talks with agencies ahead of UK push

Share0 shares

8 Ikea invites people to 'win at sleeping' by reclaiming the bedroom

Share0 shares

9 CES 2017: A glimpse into the future of marketing

Share0 shares

10 Protein World signs up Khloé Kardashian to 'empower' young women

Share0 shares
How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Shares0
Share January 03, 2017

1 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

To showcase innovation and good practice, Campaign is publishing the best case studies from the 2016 Marketing New Thinking Awards, held in association with Sky Media. EasyJet and Havas Helia triumphed in the Data Creativity category for their data-driven work on the airline's 20th anniversary.

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0

2 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

3 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

4 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

7 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

8 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

9 Red Bull was most shared video brand of 2016

Share0 shares

10 Change4Life launches food tracker app in £6.3m campaign

Share0 shares

Just published

Every Euro spent on advertising 'boosts GDP sevenfold'

Every Euro spent on advertising 'boosts GDP sevenfold'

Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 to air first ad live from inside human body

Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 to air first ad live from inside human body

Santander turns to user generated content in multi-channel campaign

Santander turns to user generated content in multi-channel campaign

Lucky Generals in Omnicom talks

Lucky Generals in Omnicom talks

Channel 4 revives The Crystal Maze with Richard Ayoade

Channel 4 revives The Crystal Maze with Richard Ayoade

More