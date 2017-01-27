FA raids Microsoft for new head of marketing

Georgina Lewis: joins FA from Microsoft

Lewis will take up the role on 27 February. She succeeds former marketing director Russell James, who took on the role of digital engagement director earlier this month.

Ed Coan, a long-term consultant to The FA, is acting as interim head of marketing until Lewis joins.

Lewis has been at Microsoft since 2004 and has held the roles of marketing manager, head of social and head of digital. Her remit at The FA will cover the work currently undertaken by the organisation’s existing marketing, digital and customer relations teams.

James spent ten years with Procter & Gamble earlier in his career, followed by two as marketing director luxury and lifestyle brands EMEA at Hilton Worldwide. He joined The FA as head of marketing in 2014, being promoted to marketing director last January.

Lewis said: "I am thrilled to be joining The FA – an incredible brand that has meaning far beyond football in society.

"There has never been a better time to step into this role, with marketing possibilities and technological innovation giving us the opportunity to deliver an experience for and with our audiences they have never had before."